BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Numbers say Defense Stayed the Course Under Pagano

Gene Chamberlain

The great fear last year after Vic Fangio left Chicago to become Denver Broncos head coach was how the defense of the Bears would regress.

The concern came to fruition—or did it? 

The defense gave up scores on 31.5% of opposing possessions, the fifth best percentage behind only the Patriots, Bills, 49ers and Steelers. It was worse than last year, when they led the league, but was less than 3% worse.

Considering the major injuries to Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith, and the turnover in their secondary, this is largely insignificant.

Chuck Pagano's coaching decisions and strategy were expected to be more aggressive than Fangio's in terms of blitzing more, with more risky pass coverage as a result. It was expected they'd be in more fire zone or man-to-man coverage due to the blitzing instead of sitting in zone and waiting for interceptions.

In the end, the Bears did blitz more and the effectiveness of their pass coverage declined. They definitely had fewer interceptions, falling from 27 to 10. But it wasn't necessarily due to Pagano's decisions or even the strategy.

In fact, heading into 2020 it's not even clear Pagano's style is a great deal more aggressive than Fangio's was. The difference would be very small and all things being equal in terms of player health, .there's no indication  Pagano would even be significantly more aggressive than Fangio.

A breakdown of numbers supplied by Sportsradar.com, the NFL's official stat partner, shows the Bears did put pressure on their secondary by blitzing, but it wasn't to an extreme amount.

The Bears blitzed 146 times last year, 23.5% of defensive plays. In 2018 under Fangio, they blitzed 140 times, or 20.3%. A 3.2% change isn't entirely significant over an NFL season.

Pagano definitely was more aggressive, though. When he blitzed, he brought the house much more often than Fangio did.

While the Bears blitzed 146 times last year, individual players blitzed 244 times. So they had multiple players blitzing far more often. Fangio had only used 187 blitzers on his 140 blitzes.

Before getting all over Fangio about being too quick to hit the panic button, consider how the defense had trouble stopping the run this season without Hicks and for part of the year without Trevathan and Smith. It put the defense in vulnerable down-and-distance situations. 

And this showed in the amount of pressure the accomplished.

All the blitzing only got the Bears 32 sacks, ranking 24th overall. The previous year they sacked quarterback 50 times, third most. 

When you blitz because you want to, it's much more effective than blitzing when you are desperate. Pagano sent more blitzers because he had to with the pass rush less effective.

In general, the amount of heat they put on quarterbacks wasn't much different with their blitzing than in the previous year. They simply didn't get home, and passes got completed.

This much showed up in far worse individual passer ratings against for both starting cornerbacks, and a drop in overall team passer rating against to 85.2 from a historic low of 72.9 in 2018.

What Pagano does with a pass rush which includes Hicks all year, and with starting inside linebackers—whoever they'll be this year—might better indicate how much more aggressive he is than Fangio. 

Players age, players change in free agency. The Bears aren't going to recapture exactly what they had in 2018 on defense.

However, they can regain a similar level of effective play with health and if some individual players like Leonard Floyd or Bilal Nichols suddenly attain a higher level of play with maturity.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsonMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Combine Players for Bears to Watch: Thaddeus Moss

Randy Moss' son Thaddeus is a highly ranked tight end from LSU who could be a fit at the U-tight end spot in the Bears offense and will be closely watched for several reasons at the combine.

Gene Chamberlain

Free Agents the Bears Shouldn't retain

Not all of the group of unrestricted free agents the Chicago Bears have should be signed for next season, starting with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Gene Chamberlain

Quarterback Has to Be Priority One for Bears

Whether in the draft or free agency or both, finding a quarterback or quarterbacks has to take priroity over everything else for the Chicago Bears after years of failure and neglect at the position.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Why Jesper Horsted Is a Legitimate Tight End Option

Even if Trey Burton comes backs from surgery to help his groin injury issues, Jesper Horsted has shown enough athletic ability and progress to indicate he can play the tight end position in the NFL

Gene Chamberlain

Cut Defensive Backs Fit Possible Bears Need Area

Defensive backs Tony Jefferson, Josh Norman and Vernon Hargreaves all were turned loose by their teams Friday and the Bears could wind up looking for players at their positions

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Here's What to Love About the Bears in 2020

What's not to love about the Chicago Bears if you're a fan? On Valentine's Day, there's plenty of reason to think the 2020 season will be sweeter for the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Kind of reaching to call Andy Dalton someone the Bears should be all in on. And the Bengals' personnel director is Duke Tobin, not Dick Tobin. He's the son of the guy who helped assemble the 1980s…

Gene Chamberlain

Why Center-Guard Situation Is No Coin Flip for Bears

It was never decided at season's end whether Cody Whitehair or James Daniels will be at center or guard next season and other circumstances can impact the decision before it is ever made.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Need for Backup Runner May Be Solved in Free Agency

There are plenty of opportunities out there to find the next Raheem Mostert or Damien Williams to split time with David Montgomery, but Bears really need to look hard

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Dan Wiederer of the Tribune with a deep and insightful look at the proposed expanded NFL schedule, through the eyes of some Bears players who give you something to think about other than you'd like to…

Gene Chamberlain