Bears fans who feared the worst on draft day won't like it.

A player the Bears could have drafted in Round 2 at a need position on offense before opting for defensive help has been made the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors.

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is a 6-1 favorite at BetOnline.ag to win offensive rookie of the year.

Pickens made three receptions for 43 yards in the first Steelers preseason game, a 32-25 win over the same Seattle Seahawks team the Bears just roasted in Seattle 27-11.

There has been a great deal of publicity coming out of Pittsburgh about Pickens based on his practice performances.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was selected 52nd and the Bears opted to pick cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick at No. 39 and then safety Jaquan Brisker with their second pick at No. 48. It drew plenty of heat for GM Ryan Poles at the time because of the perceived need at X-receiver.

What making Pickens a favorite doesn't address is the fact Mitchell Trubisky is his quarterback and has never been an accurate deep passer.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is tied for the second best odds at 9-1, although he is currently playing behind Trubisky. Jets running back Breece Hall is also 9-1.

None of the Bears players drafted on offense appear on the list of 27 players with chances according to BetOnline.ag.

However, there are receivers the Bears could have selected in Round 2 besides Pickens who are listed prominently in the odds.

One is Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore, who is 10-1 and tied with former Justin Fields Ohio State target Chris Olave. The Bears faced Moore in the preseason opener. He made three catches for 23 yards. Moore was picked two spots after Pickens.

Both receivers will have top quarterbacks throwing their way. The same is true for Jalen Tolbert, a receiver the Bears could have drafted in the second or third rounds.

The former South Alabama receiver is listed at 12-1 and was drafted 88th overall by Dalla after the Bears selected Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.

Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick is 18-1.

Jones does not appear on the list, nor does Bears tackle Braxton Jones, who appears set to be a starter at left tackle as a fifth-round rookie.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Top Odds from BetOnline.ag

George Pickens 6/1

Breece Hall 9/1

Kenny Pickett 9/1

Chris Olave 10/1

Skyy Moore 10/1

Dameon Pierce 12/1

Jalen Tolbert 12/1

Drake London 14/1

Kenneth Walker III 14/1

Treylon Burks 14/1

Christian Watson 16/1

James Cook 16/1

Romeo Doubs 18/1

Garrett Wilson 20/1

Desmond Ridder 22/1

Jahan Dotson 22/1

Jameson Williams 22/1

David Bell 40/1

Isaiah Spiller 40/1

Malik Willis 50/1

Matt Corral 50/1

Rachaad White 50/1

Tyler Allgeier 50/1

Kyren Williams 66/1

Sam Howell 66/1

Carson Strong 80/1

Trey McBride 100/1

