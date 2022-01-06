One Final Game for These Bears

The game with the Vikings represents possibly the last one for many Bears and here's a list analyzing the unrestricted free agents who could be done in Chicago after Sunday.

Sunday's game against the Vikings in Minneapolis brings an end to a disappointing Bears season and probably Matt Nagy's coaching regime.

Coaches deemed great offensive minds need to have great offenses, not mediocre offenses. For the last three years, the Bears have had an awful offense, not a mediocre one.

In the season-ender, Bears fans will see numerous players for the final time with this team because there is a list with 23 unrestricted free agents and only one who can currently be considered a must-sign for the team regardless of the new coaching staff.

Here's a look at free agents who could be gone after Sunday with possible status.

There are several other players who could go after Sunday, as well, but they are not technically slated for free agency and would be cut victims. Nick Foles is one because his cap cost in the final year of his contract would be too high.

Must Sign

James Daniels

After a slow start, Daniels has come on strong.

Sure, his three sacks allowed and nine penalties committed are the worst totals of his career. However, a slow start could have been predicted as he had to change from the left side of the line to the right side this year. Daniels has broken into the Pro Football Focus top 20 at his position. He's now in the 70s in PFF score for the first time in his career. Of the 83 guards graded by PFF, his run-blocking grade of 72.4 is the fourth best in the NFL.

Daniels was willing to put on about 20 pounds to get in line with the team's push for a bigger line and is producing. So the Bears need to make him a legitimate offer. He's more valuable than any lineman except possibly rookie Teven Jenkins.

Depends on the Market

Bilal Nichols

Much like with Daniels, Nichols experienced a slow start but had minor injury issues to overcome with a toe. He averaged 2.5 tackles over his first 10 games and 3.5 in his last six, but overall hasn't had the type of impact you would want from a player before investing heavily in him. The reason it could be a heavy investment is the Bears have had other defensive linemen leave the last two years to bigger money and they were as productive or less productive. Nick Williams got two years and $10 million from Detroit. Roy Robertson-Harris signed for three years and $23.4 million to leave for Jacksonville. Nichols has more upside than either of those two players so the Bears have a tough decision here considering they could also lose Akiem Hicks off their line.

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney became the go-to guy with Robinson suffering from injuries and COVID, or just not being viewed by Justin Fields as open on many pass routes when veteran passers would have thrown him the ball. Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles and Dalton all saw Robinson as capable of catching passes that most rookies just can't spot. Not being available in OTAs as a franchise free agent probably didn't help Robinson, as he couldn't work with new QBs Fields and Dalton. Regardless, the best Bears play here unless they have flat-out decided they can't live without him or don't want him is to let Robinson enter the market and see his value.

Akiem Hicks

Green is the issue here. When a player of immense talent like Hicks gets to the end of his career, it's possible some teams close to winning a title and in good cap situations might decide he is a piece of the puzzle who puts them over the top. So they will overpay for someone who will be 33 next season and has missed 19 games in the last three seasons. Hicks no doubt is still worth paying for on a short-term deal, depending on the money. He's still the Best best interior defensive lineman, if retained.

Lower-Cost Keepers

Tashaun Gipson

Still one of the better Bears coverage players and the team leader in interceptions over the past two seasons, Gipson hasn't lost value. The best thing the Bears could do is try to get another starting safety to pair with Eddie Jackson while keeping Gipson for close to what they paid him this season. He'd be ideal as a bridge to a rookie starter.

Jakeem Grant

Since no one knows what Tarik Cohen's status is, and Grant has displayed an ability not only to return punts but help as a receiver and gadget player, they would do well to keep him around at least another year.

Pat O'Donnell

He's still right where he always is in the middle of the pack distance-wise with his second-best season in overall average, his net took a beating this year because the Bears didn't have dependable coverage people after losing gunners Sherrick McManis and Cordarrelle Patterson. They ranked in the bottom portion of the league covering punts. An added asset is he is a good holder for Cairo Santos in the kicking operation.

Patrick Scales

This is a closer call because he's had a few more iffy long snaps than in the past. Still, he rates as good as most long snappers. One thing to watch is when he's a detriment covering punts because he's too old. He's 33 next season, and definitely isn't a big or fast player. They let Patrick Mannelly play until he was 38.

Minimum Pay Depth Retention

Germain Ifedi

The cost could keep the Bears from hanging on to Ifedi, who has proven he can be an average starter at tackle or guard. Has he proven he should get $5 million again for another year? Probably not, but then again it's not my money.

Alec Ogletree

The Bears praise his play but it isn't up to the level necessary for a starter and this puts too much pressure on Roquan Smith. He could be a minimum-pay backup if they find a starter.

Deon Bush

Solid backup who makes plays better on the ball now at this point in his career.

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Still one of the better do-it-all defensive backups and special teamers.

Jesse James

Has shown he could step up into the role of second tight end if needed.

Andy Dalton

You could do worse for a backup quarterback. The problem is some team might want to pay more for a backup quarterback than the Bears. He might not want to accept the reality of backup pay.

Christian Jones

Still has versatility and system knowledge, but sub-par talent. And they may not have the same system next year.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Has good special teams value but nothing more.

Retire Already

Jason Peters

At 40, and with young starters at both tackles, his value would be as a backup and someone to mentor young guys. It's entirely possible he doesn't want to do something like that and will retire. It's better to have younger backups with talent, trying to fight for starting time on their first contracts. His next stop should be Canton.

Jimmy Graham

He can still post up and catch in the red zone, but that's something they need to be getting from their starter. This is a roster spot that a younger third tight end who can play on special teams should have.

Damien Williams

Turns 30 in the offseason and 30-year-old running backs who are third string should be replaced by 22-year-old rookies with potential to eventually start.

Not Necessary

Damiere Byrd

He was initially deemed a system fit for this offense. They won't use this offense next year.

Artie Burns

A nice comeback story from an ACL tear and worth keeping as minimum salary backup, but then again a Day 3 draft pick who could be learning to start would be a better investment.

Marquise Goodwin

Funny guy, great personality and teammate, doesn't produce as a receiver commensurate to athletic ability.

Elijah Wilkinson

Was only an insurance policy and the policy has expired.

