Assuming Byron Pringle really is a No. 2 receiver for the Bears—and this is a big assumption at this point—and that rookie Velus Jones Jr. will have no problem keeping a spot as a challenger for playing time, it leaves a long list of players vying for the remaining receiver spots.

Through a full week of practices, there has been what seems like a small amount of separation although you'll never get coaches to admit this.

Fortunately, quarterback Justin Fields provided the help needed to etablish a leader. He pointed to former Green Bay Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown as a player who has been impressive.

"I think EQ for sure, Equanimeous," Fields said. "I think also (tight end) Cole (Kmet). I think he's progressing every day, especially from last year, I think he's getting better. And Byron (Pringle) for sure. And then Velus (Jones Jr.), too.

"Those are all guys I’m getting a lot of reps with and kind of getting to know how they run their routes and stuff like that."

It was assumed Mooney, Kmet and Pringle should be gaining his confidence, but St. Brown is a bit of a surprise.

Early in camp be made a few tough contested catches over shorter defensive backs, then came back late in the first full week of practices with a few more receptions.

For Fields, it's not as much the catches but efficiency that means the most.

"That's also because he's been in this offense for a number of years, so he really doesn't make mistakes when it comes to running the plays and stuff like that," Fields said. "He's definitely always in the right spot and knows where to be on certain plays. He's a weapon in this offense for sure."

This provides some insight into what coaches are seeing when they break down the film.

Matt Eberflus didn't back down from the praise offered St. Brown, either.

"He's been great," Eberflus said. "He's a pro and he's always on it, you know, with the details.

"I've spent some time in the receivers room as of late, in the position meetings, and he's certainly one of the big leaders in that group, coaching the guys and leading that way and then he exhibits that on the field, too, with his play and how he hustles and how he executes."

Here's an attempt to rate the rest at receiver after Mooney, Pringle, Jones Jr. and St. Brown.

5. N'Keal Harry

He has yet to step forth in terms of catching but from what Eberflus said the padded practices have brought him a little breathing room.

"So he's really bought into our style in terms of blocking, in terms of running routes the way we run 'em," Ebeflus said. "And he's new, so he's learning the system.

"We like where he is. Big-body guy. Big catch radius. We like where he is right now."

If he starts producing receptions, it's possible he could move his standing up to a secure position like the top four, based on his playing experience and first-round pedigree.

6. Dazz Newsome

He hasn't done an excessive amount in terms of being a receiver who hauls in catches in scrimmage but continues to rate high in special teams involvement, so they are at least keeping him in mind. It would be very easy to dismiss his roster bid because he wan a Ryan Pace player who didn't even make the roster initially last year, and played only after coming off the practice squad due to COVID-19 and injuries. Still, he does flash with a catch now and then. His return ability is gold in a tight roster battle.

7. Chris Finke

The former Notre Dame slot receiver and Chiefs/49ers practice squad player runs excellent routes. He fakes as well as anyone short of Mooney and somehow, despite lacking much speed, he creates separation. During one-on-one passing battles, it's easier to see when a well-run route frees up a receiver and Finke does this repeatedly when matched up with a defender. It's not unheard of for him to get open by 5 yards or more with a well-executed fake despite not being particularly quick.

8. Isaiah Coulter

The holdover from last year who had been a fifth-round Texans draft pick shows up from time to time with catches downfield. Most of those have been in the one-on-one battles against defensive backs but not entirely. What Coulter seems to lack is not natural ability. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds and with 4.45-second 40-yard speed, he has assets. He simply needs consistency. What he needs more than anything is to show the skills he has in some games. The preseason games could be huge for him.

9. Dante Pettis

Pettis makes a reception every now and then, a drop here or there but generally hasn't risen head and shoulders to the top of the heap over less experienced players the way you'd expect from a second-round draft pick.

Even in one-on-one drills he hasn't consistently separated when matched up againstd defensive backs who have little NFL experience.

10. Nsimba Webster

In terms of volume of catches made, he probably has only a few players who have done more. However, his shortcoming with catch radius is fairly obvious and when he does haul one down a pass he rarely gets a chance to flash the speed that makes him a viable NFL return man.

11. Kevin Shaa

The undrafted rookie from Liberty is very raw and doesn't really fit as a blocker because he's wafer thin. But he does occasionally find an open spot and haul in a rception downfield. So he might be working toward a possible practice squad situation.

12. Tajae Sharpe

Probably a favorite for the sixth or seventh spot before camp based on experience, the old adage applies to him now. "Can't make the club from in the tub." Sharpe was on the non-football injury list and missing practices until late this week. Now he's back and as another saying goes, he's "...got a lot of making up to do."

13. David Moore

Way too many dropped passes, whether in one-on-one drills or full squad.

