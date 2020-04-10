It's not much, but the Bears have between $10.5 million and $11 million of salary cap space available now after the cap-friendly contract restucturing for Nick Foles.

It's going to be eating a hole in their pockets.

Without a first-round drat pick, they definitely won't need much to pay their 2020 draft class. Spotrac.com sets their draft pool about $5.1 million.

While they don't have much, they are right there about even with Green Bay, 23rd in the league with about $300,000 less than the Packers. At least it's better than when they were last and looked like they were overextended, as it seemed before details of the Foles restructuring became public.

So in theory the Bears could actually take a dip back into the free agent market, and after the much rumored coming contract extension for wide receiver Allen Robinson II they should have even more available.

It the days leading up to the draft or in the week after the draft, it wouldn't be shocking to see general manager Ryan Pace try to add someone from the extensive list of uncommitted free agents.

Last year the Bears signed Kevin Pierre-Louis a week and a half after the draft. In 2018, they signed defensive lineman Nick Williams a week before the draft, long after free agency had died down.

A signing most likely would be at a need position.

Here's who's out there with the possibility they could come on board. Players who are going to get too much money were withheld because the Bears lack the cash for it.

Keep in mind, even though they might have about $5 million after their rookies get paid they still would need money to operate during the season with signings due to injuries. So the cash they could obtain under the cap by converting some of Robinson's $10.9 million salary this year into bonus would be a huge asset.

Tackle

Options: Cameron Erving, Cordy Glenn, Kelvin Beachum, James Hurst, Greg Robinson, Jason Peters

Here's one possibility to solve their tackle problem. Peters is old pro and maybe in his last season, but Spotrac.com has set a $7.8 million market value for him. If the Bears cut Charles Leno Jr. after June 1 they save themselves $8 million and eat just $2.3 million dead cap because the new CBA has reinstated the rule letting teams float dead cap hits over two seasons. With this savings, they could simply Peters. There are other options here, and Cameron Erving is the best. He might be a better option than Peters because he's young enough at age 27 to rebound from a spotty season when he started eight games for the Chiefs. Erving can play guard or tackle, and as a first-round draft pick of the Browns he fits this season's Bears offseason theme of bringing in former first-round picks. Beachum could be seeking too much as a starter the last seven years with the Steelers, Jaguars and Jets. Glenn once was considered a dominant player but injures have made him a risk, except at a lower cost. Hurst has largely been a backup but has started at times and might be an answer as a competitor for a tackle job. Robinson was a Lions starter but had an ankle injury and went to the Browns.

Safety

Options: Tony Jefferson, Eric Reid, Tavon Wilson, Sherrick McManis, Glayton Geathers

The Tony Jefferson option is still open. Bears players were all over social media looking for management to add him, but his rehab from an ACL injury is the issue and it won't be known where he's at until after teams can conduct medical exams of free agents again. If they signed him and he was healthy, their safety concerns could be over. Bringing back McManis would be a popular choice at a low salary and would help special teams. Geathers played under defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano with the Colts. Reid is talented and struggled last year but is still only 28 and easily could bounce back. His militant stance as Colin Kaepernick's sidekick in San Francisco has to be taken into account. Wilson played at Illinois and has been a Lions starter off and on the last four years. He's versatile, having played both strong safety and free safety.

Cornerback

Options: Trumaine Johnson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Logan Ryan, Jason Verrett, Morris Claiborne, Dontae Johnson

A draft pick is the best option because of the cost and upside. Johnson, Kirkpatrick and Ryan would cost too much money, although after Johnson took the Jets for $34 million guaranteed he might be interested in playing for cheaper somewhere else. He has 23 career interceptions and is 30 years old. Kirkpatrick already was at $10.9 million but had a knee injury. Ryan had reportedly demanded $10 million from the Titans, who told him good luck and God bless. Claiborne was a productive Jets starter who went to the Chiefs and had a shoulder injury but didn't work out there in their defense. He is 30 now. Verrett and Dontae Johnson would be the type of players to bring in to a competition like the Bears look to have right now. Verrett has 19 career starts but one since 2016 and didn't fit the 49ers. Johnson had just one season as a starter with the Niners.

Wide Receiver

Options: Chester Rogers, Tavon Austin, Jarius Wright, Marcus Johnson

Rogers actually had a 53-catch year with the Colts in 2018 but has never been able to consistently get downfield. Austin was greatly overrated most of his career. Despite blazing speed, he averaged only just over 9 yards a catch through his first four years with the Rams when he actually was playing extensively. He hasn't been productive in three years. Wright averaged 14.8 yards a catch his first three season. But he is 30 now. Johnson has never really played enough to be someone to count on, but his great speed could make him worth bringing in for a look.

Inside Linebacker

Options: Corey Nelson, Adarius Taylor, Daren Bates

The Bears need to replace Kevin Pierre-Louis as a special teams ace. They may not even need to consider this besides the draft because they have young linebackers Devante Bond, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Josh Woods to fill their needs. Nelson and Bates are undersized players in the 225-pound range who could be good special teams contributors. Nelson was with the Broncos but suffered a bicep injury last year, so he knows the Bears defensive scheme after a year under Vic Fangio. Taylor is Roquan Smith's size and has been largely a special teams player but did start 14 games for the Bucs when Bond was a teammate, before going to the Browns last year.

Outside Linebacker

Options: Clay Matthews, Vontaze Burfict, Aaron Lynch.

Matthews would be a fun option if he was willing to come at a low cost for a year. Burfict is a liability because of past suspensions for dirty play. The best options here as backup behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn might be Isaiah Irving and a draft pick, because they've already spent way too much. Bringing Lynch back at a minimum is an option, too, but they need more productivity from a third outside pass rusher than he has supplied the last two years.

