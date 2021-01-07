Where PFF Projection Has Allen Robinson Headed

Bears free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson receives a high ranking on PFF's 2021 free agent list, and forecasts the Bears would have little chance of keeping him

Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 100 free agents for 2020 and it should surprise no one where Allen Robinson resides on it.

Nor should it surprise anyone the projection for Robinson is a departure from Chicago, while the Bears find a way to hang on to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The PFF projection is for Robinson to leave for Miami in free agency at an astronomical $84 million over four years, which is a good $16 to $18 million more than what several reports said the Bears were attempting to give their standout receiver.

Pointing out how Robinson has forever been thrown to by poor quarterbacks, PFF said: "His ceiling with a high-end quarterback could be special."

PFF projected the Bears would have difficulty fitting Robinson in under a franchise tag at $18 million for 2021 because of their "salary cap nightmare."

The cap situation looks bad at first glance but the Bears do have several salaries they can dump and also a few they could restructure to earn back cap space. Also, the probably addition of a 17th game next season would boost the cap up above the $175 million figure originally projected.

"Robinson could close his eyes and throw a dart at a U.S. map, and he'll end up with a better quarterback at his new destination," PFF said.

Speaking of that quarterback, PFF's projection is Trubisky signing a two-year deal with the Bears for $15 million, including $8.5 million guaranteed.

PFF pointed out how Marcus Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders but it was in reality a one-year deal for $7.5 million with incentives.

"It takes only one suitor for a quarterback to find a nice contract, and perhaps there are teams out there that see a worthy reclamation project in Trubisky," PFF said.

Apparently they don't think that suitor will be there because the two-year deal for $15 million isn't much better than Mariota got to be a backup.

The website didn't put any other Bears free agent in its top 100, but did find two players they project signing with the Bears.

One signing was cornerback Mackensie Alexander, on a two-year, $6 million deal. The former Vikings backup had signed with Cincinnati this year and would have been an ideal fit this season with the Bears considering how they're now using inexperienced players in the secondary.

Alexander would fit in as a slot cornerback replacement for Buster Skrine, who still has a year left on his contract but is currently not practicing after his sixth concussion.

They rated Alexander the 80th best free agent.

The other free agent signing projected for the Bears was Chiefs center Austin Reiter.

Apparently PFF isn't as enthralled with Sam Mustipher's play as the Bears have said they are, or they think Reiter is just looking to sit on a bench.

Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo recently said he projects Mustipher is a long-term type of player at center. With James Daniels coming back next year after pectoral surgery and Cody Whitehair on the roster, the Bears are layered with centers and guard types. They picked two linemen in the draft last year who could play guard or tackle and Alex Bars could wind up out of a starting guard job when Daniels returns.

A tackle signing would make more sense than Reiter, who they said would sign for two years and $9.5 million.

