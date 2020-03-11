Excess breeds trades.

If an NFL team has more than it needs in one area and another team has particular needs in this area, they can get together and find a way for everyone to come away with something to benefit both.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has noted the Bears' lack of early picks in the draft.

"But if there are players late in their rookie contracts made available, that's one place where GM Ryan Pace could creatively improve what remains a win-now roster," Breer wrote.

Most rumored or reported trade discussion involving the Bears has revolved around the quarterback position and had nothing to do with rookie contracts.

It would be reasonable to assume they'd look for trades at other positions, because it's easier to plug in a proven NFL player who is still young than draft someone and throw them onto the field. And getting players on their rookie contract is always advisable to teams up against the salary cap, like the Bears.

There are several potential spots where the Bears could find trading partners involving players who fit this situation because of roster surplus. Here are a few:

Ravens Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst has become a hot topic because the Bears have been rumored to have interest in free agent tight end Austin Hooper, and their need for a tight end is well known.

Hurst is the third Ravens tight end behind two who get significantly more playing time.

The first-round draft pick from South Carolina made it on the field for 23% of the snaps as a rookie and 41% last year, but is stuck behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in a run-oriented offense that really requires two or even three tight ends. Andrews is the all-around tight end, Boyle a monster as a blocker and Hurst, a former minor league pitcher, is thought to be an excellent receiver. He is largely unproven.

There are other issues involved here for the Bears to consider if they have interest in Hurst.

Hurst suffered from depression in his past and while at South Carolina attempted suicide.

"I woke up in the hospital," he told the Florida Times-Union. "I didn't know what happened. I had to have a friend fill me in. Apparently, I had been drinking and went home to my apartment and cut my wrist. I laid in a puddle of blood and one of my friends found me and called 911."

Hurst was clear what would have happened if he had something more lethal than a knife.

"If I had a gun that night, I probably would have killed myself," Hurst said in the Times-Union story.

Hurst's depression issues started with a sudden inability to throw a pitch over the plate despite 97 mph speed as a minor league pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He began drinking and taking drugs of all types to deal with the depression.

Obviously, since then he has addressed this through treatment.

The past is the past, but the Bears have to weigh everything considering some of their own experience with injuries and mental health issues at this position.

Trey Burton has been through repeated surgeries since missing the playoff game with the Eagles for a sudden groin injury, and after the injury said he has had anxiety issues in the past. However, he was clear this had nothing to do with his injuries.

The Ravens have a desire to obtain second-round draft picks this year because they haven't had one for two years. The Bears just happen to have two second-round picks. They would need to look closely at Hurst's background before signing off on any deal.

Safety Check

Another spot where the Bears could find help by trading for a player on a rookie contract is Pace's old team, the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears need a replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and the Saints have a glut of safeties, starting with this year's potential free agent Vonn Bell.

The Saints would like to keep Bell but a tight cap situation might force them to let him leave.

They also have safeties Marcus Williams and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Williams is more of a free safety while Bell and Gardner-Johnson are strong safeties. Both strong safeties are capable in pass coverage to the point of nearly being interchangeable.

If the Bears want proven players on their rookie contracts through a trade, this is a situation to explore.

Or they could simply wait and hope to sign Bell. Spotrac.com has estimated his annual average value to be $4.5 million per year, and something like this would be within the Bears' cap range.

Taking Flight

The Eagles haven't exactly been known for their defensive backs the last two seasons, beyond their habit of shuffling players in and out of starting positions. Much of this had to do with injuries, but not all of it.

There are two players who are embarking on the final year of their rookie contracts at cornerback who have been reported as available to be moved. The Bears might be able to acquire a player who was a high draft pick and put him into the mix at right cornerback where Prince Amukamara had played along with Kevin Toliver and Tre Roberson.

The Athletic reported the Eagles would be ready to deal Rasul Douglas or Sidney Jones. Considering their past lack of production, it likely would require much less than a second-round pick.

Jones is a second-rounder who has started just eight games since being selected in 2017 and Douglas is a third-rounder who was also drafted in 2017.

Douglas has five interceptions and is ideal size for a cornerback at 6-2, 209 pounds. His passer rating against when targeted has ballooned the lsat two years but he is a very physical, effective tackler.

Jones can play outside but the Eagles had him competing at nickel cornerback when they were having problems finding an effective player at this spot. Jones actually had an outstanding 67.9 passer rating against with two interceptions last season, and cut down his missed tackles from 19.4% to 8%.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven