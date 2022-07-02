It was an ironic twist and more indication the new regime has full authority to run football operations the way GM Ryan Poles sees fit.

Bears VP of Player Engagement LaMar "Soup" Campbell was given his pink slip Friday according to a Chicago Tribune report by Brad Biggs.

Campbell had come to the Bears in 2017, the final year of the John Fox coaching era, and stayed on past the firing of GM Ryan Pace. Now Campbell is gone, too.

Among the various duties Campbell had with the Bears was participating in the interview process to hire new coach Matt Eberflus and Poles himself. Campbell was on the five-person committee team board chairman George McCaskey put together to find candidates for coach and GM.

After his hiring, Poles made it a point in his first press conference of thanking each member of the committee by name, including Campbell.

So it would appear Poles actually participated in firing one of the people who helped hire him.

Biggs reported Campbell was on vacation when he received news of his dismissal.

Campbell was a liason between players and the organization. He was promoted to the title of Vice President of Player Engagement just last July. He had been an assistant athletic director of engagement at his alma mater, Wiscosin, for four years prior to coming to the Bears in 2017 as director of player engagement. Campbell played in college at Wisconsin and also for the Detroit Lions.

Since taking over as GM and following the draft and after almost all of free agency, Poles has completely changed around the personnel department including scouts and other officials.

More than anything else, this appears to be a move by Poles to further surround himself and Eberflus with people they are more comfortable with and who were not part of the last GM and coaching regime.

