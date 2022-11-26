Nathan Peterman was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster after Bears cut cornerback Lamar Jackson.

In a move that could signal Justin Fields won't be available Sunday, the Bears on Saturday promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the regular roster as one of several moves prior to the Jets game.

It's possible they could want Peterman up just in case Fields were to aggravate his injury and Trevor Siemian had to be in the game, as well.

However, it's a move that definitely doesn't say Fields will be playing Sunday.

Another move made was curious because they waived cornerback Lamar Jackson in a week when they are shorthanded at slot cornerback due to a concussion suffered by rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon. Jackson, a Jets player the last two years, has been in five Bears games this year without making a tackle.

Waiving Jackson must mean they're really high on newly acquired cornerback Justin Layne. They claimed Layne last week after he'd been waived by the Giants.

Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound cornerback who was a third-round pick by Pittsburgh and was with the Steelers three years before this season. He has never started a game.

The Bears also have signed running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad to a vacant roster spot and promoted linebacker DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad for this week.

They need Evans up because of Khalil Herbert's hip injury. Running back Trestan Ebner struggled last week with six carries for 8 yards as a relief back for David Montgomery and Evans gives them another option.

