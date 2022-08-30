When possibly the biggest surprise on Bears roster cutdown day was cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Lamar Jackson beating out Greg Stroman Jr. for a job, it's been pretty quiet close to preseason.

The 53-man Bears roster included six cornerbacks but probably not all the ones most observers expected. They retained seven wide receivers but it's likely some or one from the group will start out on injured reserve for at least four weeks.

The also kept all of Ryan Poles' first draft class, although center Doug Kramer is already on injured reserve.

Gone are defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. and guard Michael Schofield, with their deals terminated as vested veterans.

Edwards hadn't been practicing much in training camp, apparently with a minor injury or injuries.

Schofield might have been a bigger surprise if someone went by who lined up where in Week 1, but he had long since been replaced by Teven Jenkins. There was no Jenkins trade, as coaches appreciated his play too much after issuing him the challenge of changing positions.

The Stroman cut was only surprising because he had won the final preseason game for them by batting away a two-point conversion and had made an interception. Keeping undrafted rookie Jones was surprising becauses he had a quiet camp and preseason but there is no guarantee he'll still be on the team after they begin sorting through other players put on waviers.

Another bit of a surprise was tight end James O'Shaughnessy having his contract terminated due to a non-football illness designation.

They reported for a late practice Tuesday and still were without wide receivers Tajae Sharpe, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle and also cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Jaquan Brisker.

The Bears now have 22 players left on the roster who were brought in by former GM Ryan Pace.

After players clear waivers and signings can occur, the Bears can begin forming a practice squad for this season. They'll likely retain many of those they cut in that group.

Here are the final cuts and the 53-man roster.

Players Cut

Tight End

Chase Allen

Wide Receiver

Isaiah Coulter, Chris Finke, Nsimba Webster,

Running Back

Darrynton Evans, De'Montre Tuggle,

Offensive Line

G/C Dieter Eiselen, T Lachavious Simmons

Defensive Line

Micah Dew-Treadway, Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden

Linebacker

DeMarquis Gates

Defensive Backs

CB Thomas Graham Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., S A.J. Thomas

Vested Veterans Terminated

Offensive Line

T Shon Coleman, Michael Schofield III

Quarterback

Nathan Peterman

Defensive Line

T Trevon Coley, DT Mario Edwards Jr.

Secondary

CB Davontae Harris, CB Greg Stroman Jr.

TE James O’Shaughnessy

Injured Reserve

DB Tavon Young

53-Man Roster

Wide Receiver

Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.

Quarterback

Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jake Tonges (H-back)

Running Backs

David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner, FB Khari Blasingame.

Offensive Line

Centers Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher; guards Teven Jenkins, Ja'Tyre Carter, Zachary Thomas, Cody Whitehair; tackles Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Riley Reiff.

Linebackers

Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Matthew Adams, Joe Thomas, Jack Sanborn, Caleb Johnson.

Secondary

Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Lamar Jackson, Duke Shelley and Jaylon Jones; and safeties Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Dane Cruikshank and Elijah Hicks.

Special Teams

Kicker Cairo Santos, punter Trenton Gill, long snapper Patrick Scales.

