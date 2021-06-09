Bears Offensive Rated Last in NFC North

Talent exists on the Bears line but Pro Football Focus says it needs to be seen first before getting too excited about changes at tackle and right guard.

If the Bears are going to turn around their offensive fortunes, it might take plenty of David Montgomery broken tackles and Justin Field or Andy Dalton throwing off three-step drops.

At least this is the opinion of Pro Football Focus, because the analytical website doesn't see much blocking coming from the offensive line for a while anyway. They have rated the Bears offensive line 27th out of the league's 32 teams.

In an article by Steve Palazzolo, PFF deemed the Bears line an uncertain situation due to the tackles.

"The big question for the Bears is the tackle position, where they got league-average play for several years," Palazzolo wrote for PFF. "Until that is answered, this looks like a bottom-10 offensive line heading into 2021."

Although Teven Jenkins' inexperience was cited as an initial reason for a downgrade, Palazzolo added, "Jenkins saw his grade improve every year in college, and he's a powerful run blocker who should be a solid pass protector."

The article dismissed Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson as below average and although Cody Whitehair's play at guard was praised, his pass blocking grade of only 47.0 was considered a liability.

The NFC North in general was given poor marks on the offensive line. The highest grade was given out to the Detroit Lions. They were rated 10th overall behind their tackle strength with Taylor Decker and rookie Penei Sewell.

The Bears had the lowest ranking of any NFC North team. Minnesota was only once spot ahead of the Bears, while Green Bay was 15th.

