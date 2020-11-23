SI.com
A Realistic Look at Where Bears Playoff Chances Stand

Gene Chamberlain

Sunday's help bestowed by the rest of the NFL upon the Bears within the NFC North in the form of losses for Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit can actually mean something.

All the negative talk about looking ahead to next year's draft to see which quarterback the Bears will fail on next, or about which useless free agent to lay $33 million on need not occur yet.

Just because the Bears enter Week 12 of the NFL season with a 5-5 record and currently out of a playoff position doesn't mean they need to quit on the season.

In fact, the odds say a team at 5-5 has a 29% chance of making the playoffs. That's pretty disappointing considering they had an 85% chance when they were 5-1 but the good news for the Bears is the number of 5-5 teams in recent years who have gone on to the playoffs.

In the last five years 14 teams made the playoffs after splitting their first 10 games at 5-5. Some have even been worse and made it, like the 2018 Eagles team Nick Foles quarterbacked past the Bears (4-6) or the 2016 Packers, who were 4-6. Or the 2015 Washington Redskins, who were 5-7 after 12 games and made it, although that was in the NFC East where teams with .500 records are gods.

These 14 teams made the playoffs and it wasn't even an expanded format like this year.

The point is at 5-5, the Bears still have their fate before them. Green Bay's loss to the Colts left them two games behind in the division and with two games yet to play against the Packers it means the Bears actually do still control their own fate in their division. It would mean beating the Packers twice, which last happened in 2007. Heck, the Bears haven't even won a game the week after their bye since Marc Trestman's first season, 2013. 

So again, we're saying there's a chance, but wow, what it requires is a bit like counting on a win in the lottery to supply cash for next month's mortgage payment.

The Bears are 5-3 within the conference, which could ultimately lead to a decent tiebreaker edge in a wild-card chase.

The Buccaneers are 7-3 on the year and the Bears own a tiebreaker edge on them, but after Tampa Bay plays the Rams Monday night, the Chiefs and then the Vikings in successive weeks, they finish with a schedule straight out of the beginning of this Bears season—Atlanta, Detroit and Atlanta. Good luck finding an upset of Tom Brady there.

So finishing ahead of Tampa Bay could require the Bears to win out.

The Rams are 6-3 but after the Buccaneers tonight they have to play the Cardinals, Seahawks, Cardinals again and the 49ers among others. But they have a tiebreaker on the Bears vvthanks to their win.

The Cardinals are the real fly in the Bears' ointment because they should be 5-5 and tied for the final playoff spot with the Bears, but a Hail Mary TD pass against Buffalo leaves them a game ahead of the Bears for the final wild-card spot.

Among Arizona's final six games are games at New England, two with the Rams, one each with the 49ers and Eagles and also the resurgent Giants. In the NFC East, resurgency consists of one win in succession.

So the wild-card chase seems to revolve around whether the Bears can keep winning and hope for Arizona losses.

The Arizona part can't be controlled, but it seems much more likely than the latter.

Those 14 teams who negotiated themselves into playoff spots after being 5-5 did not have to wear four-game losing streaks into their turnaround runs to the postseason.

For the Bears, this is the most difficult challenge of all.

Barring continued COVID-19 problems and the addition of an eighth playoff team in each conference if the league has to add another week to the regular season, the Bears' only shot is to become a hot team again.

It's a bit like trying to light a fire using coals burnt a week earlier.

Getting help Sunday in the NFC North was fun for the Bears Sunday, but the only way they're getting into the playoffs is by helping themselves.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Why Bears Need to Keep QB Starter a Secret

If coach Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears know what's good for them, they'll keep the identity of their starting quarterback a complete mystery until just before game time because history shows they can use any edge possible against the Green Bay Packers.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Realize Their Situation and Take Chances

The Bears have gone 5-5 taking the same approach they've always taken under coach Matt Nagy so now they need to look to take chances on offense, take three points to help their defense when they can and blitz more to force mistakes if they must.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bottom-Feeding Bears Offense a Massive Handicap

Analysis There have been very few teams in the last decade to overcome an offense ranked in the bottom five of the league, so the Chicago Bears need to make extremely good use of this week's self-scout at Halas Hall.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Interesting Question About Bears and Theo Epstein

Gene Chamberlain

Past Shows McCaskeys Let Full Process Play Out

Analysis: Social media suggestions about the fates of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace are way too premature based on the thorough process the McCaskey family has always used to conduct business.

Gene Chamberlain

Ending Robert Quinn's Sack Drought Can Elevate Defense

It's gone beyond a drought for Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn, who has failed to supply the impact plays GM Ryan Pace said he could provide.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky's Biggest Critic Suddenly Has His Back

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been on the bench but now one of his biggest critics is saying it's time for the team to put him on the field.

Gene Chamberlain

One-Year Wonder at Linebacker Rips Nick Foles for "Crying"

Gene Chamberlain

Arguments for and Against a Bears Starting QB Switch

There are plenty of reasons to give Mitchell Trubisky another shot at starting for the Chicago Bears again, although the same can be said for keeping Nick Foles as starter.

Gene Chamberlain

Gotta Love It When the Real Bears Decision Makers Get Called Out

Gene Chamberlain