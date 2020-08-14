The Bears opted not to draft or sign a fourth quarterback for training camp.

It could change after they take a look at former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine next week.

Fine was coaching at Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma after going undrafted but is slated for a workout according to a report by Nicholas Moreano.

Fine is a 5-foot-11 passer who twice won Conference-USA player of the year and set North Texas records for yardage (12,505), passer efficiency (140.68) completions (1,039), touchdowns (100) and single-season records for yards (4,052), completions (324) and touchdowns (31).

Much like with his NFL Draft situation, Fine went through high school and wasn't well recruited. He received a scholarship offer from North Texas late in the process after being labeled a two-star recruit—this despite being the only person to win the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year award twice.

Fine doesn't run much but does have good quickness and moves in and out of the pocket well.

Tyler Bray would have competition if this signing occurs. Bray has pretty much had the third quarterback job for himself in Chicago since coming to Halas Hall in 2018 after being at the bottom of the Kansas City Chiefs roster. He hasn't played a down in the regular season for the Bears and has been on the field in the NFL for only four snaps as he goes into his eighth season.

If the Bears were to sign Fine, they would need to cut a player from the roster because they currently are at the 80-man limit.

Fine has to undergo a physical and COVID-19 testing and sit out first before getting a chance to work out.

The Cardinals and Eagles expressed interest in Fine after the draft while the Saints and Cowboys had shown some interest before the draft according to Dekota Gregory of Tulsa World.

At North Texas, Fine played in an offense for Graham Harrell that was wide open, using three or four wide receivers. He was the leading returning passer yardage-wise in the nation coming into his final season. Then former Eastern Illinois quarterback Bodie Reeder came in as offensive coordinator in Fine's final year and brought in more of a balanced style of attack.

Fine was still successful, although he didn't post the ridiculous numbers he had as a sophomore and junior as Reeder used the running game more than Harrell had.

He went from 4,052 yards as a sophomore and 3,793 yards as a junior to 3,088 last year. However, his touchdown passes rose from 27 to 29.

