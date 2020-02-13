BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bengals Plan on Dealing Andy Dalton; Will It Be to Bears?

Gene Chamberlain

If the Bears are to end up with Andy Dalton as the quarterback to challenge Mitchell Trubisky, then apparently the mechanics of the move have been cleared to begin.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Bengals will work with Dalton "to facilitate a trade when the time is right." Rapoport cited an unnamed source with the Bengals who had been briefed on the plans.

"Everyone assumes they're going to take Joe Burrow or at the very least a quarterback, and this is something that's been communicated to Dalton," Rapoport reported.

The report said the Bengals highly respect what Dalton has done for them and they "... want to work with him and they're not going to do anything that puts him in a bad spot or that he does not agree with going forward."

In Dalton's 10th season, he was to take up $17.7 million of cap space with the Bengals according to Spotrac.com numbers, but only $200,000 will be absorbed by the team in case of a trade.

If this happens with the Bears, they would need to get Dalton a contract extension and spread his payment out over multiple years to keep the deal in line with their own salary cap situation, which currently sits at just $13.3 million.

The uncertainty surrounding Dalton had been whether the Bengals might want to keep him as a buffer until Burrow is up and ready to go, then use him as a backup. But the $17.7 million is too steep a price for this.

The draft pick compensation for the Bengals couldn't be too high from the Bears, either, likely a final day pick.

The Bears simply don't have the picks otherwise.

They have two picks in Round 2, another possible compensatory pick at the end of Round 4, pick Nos. 142 and 146 overall in Round 5, Pick No.s 177 and 181 in Round 6 and No. 211 in Round 7.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Viperfan577
Viperfan577

NO NO NO NO NO NO DONT EVEN THINK ABOUT IT ANYONE ELSE!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reasons Why Khalil Mack's Sack Total Explodes in 2020

Logic dictates Khalil Mack's sack total will bounce back to high levels in 2020 when Akiem Hicks returns and several other factors are weighing on his side.

Gene Chamberlain

by

BigNard

Bears should feel free to pursue Winston now if Rivers signs with the Bucs because Winston can see now.

Gene Chamberlain

If Anyone Could Help Jameis Winston It's Matt Nagy

Jameis Winston is one quarterback who could benefit from playing in a different style offense after being a turnover machine for five years, and cutting down on turnovers is something Matt Nagy has been able to do with Mitchell Trubisky and other quarterbacks

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

Safety Options Exist for Bears Even in Down Market

With free agent Ha Ha Clinton-Dix expected to leave, the Bears could use a safety who can hit and cover so they can get Eddie Jackson back in coverage more, and there are a few options in free agency even if the overall field should be worse this year than last year.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Consider Bringing Aboard a Fullback?

Matt Nagy's offense operates out of the shotgun and only occasionally would have need to line up an extra blocker in the backfield, but a fullback could make their running game function better in specific situations

Gene Chamberlain

Why Signing Case Keenum Makes Good Sense for Bears

Case Keenum struggled in his last two seasons but could be the ideal backup to Mitchell Trubisky as a quarterback who has been a starter and replacement and has taken a team to a conference title game.

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

The Key Ways Mitchell Trubisky Improved

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky absorbs more criticism than possibly anyone aside from politicians, but last year did show a few areas where his game improved.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Schedule Ranks 13th Toughest

Based on last year's winning percentages, the Bears will face the 13th most difficult schedule in the league in 2020

Gene Chamberlain

One Bears Linebacker Who Must Step Up in Year 3

Joel Iyiegbuniwe hasn't made an impact yet after two seasons as a fourth-round draft pick and the Bears are in need of some young linebackers to step forward in 2020 with free agency threatening to disrupt their depth chart.

Gene Chamberlain

Valid assessment by SI on where Rivers could go. So many of the guesses put him with the Bears when it makes almost no sense. The others SI article lists make all the sense in the world for team and…

Gene Chamberlain