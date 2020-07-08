Right tackle Bobby Massie suffered his worst season as a Chicago Bear last year and still came away being named to Pro Football Focus' All-Clutch team.

The honor reflected how he performed in fourth quarters but consistency over a long period has been Massie's real calling card.

The only reason he had a poor 2019 season by his standards came down to availability, which is often the best ability.

Massie missed a game with vertigo and then five games due to an ankle injury. He still came out of the season with an overall 63.2 rating from Pro Football Focus.

While that might be only about average on PFF's scale, it was Massie's worst season and followed the signing of a new contract which still has him ranked among the top 10 paid right tackles in terms of average pay according to Spotrac.com.

Massie has scored between 63.2 and 71.8 on PFF's blocking scale in all eight of his NFL seasons, including 2013 when he had only a bit part in Arizona for the Cardinals after being benched.

He even had a decent score as a rookie when he allowed a 13 sacks. It was after that season when he was benched to start 2013 and didn't get a start.

Massie gets the job done with strong hand technique and leverage, and really gets into trouble only when he allows edge rushers to beat him around the corner due to lax footwork. As a run blocker he has an ability to engulf a defender, but hasn't been at his best in Chicago with this aspect of his game.

Since joining the Bears he's had no more than five sacks allowed and six penalties in a given season. He has allowed 13 sacks in four Bears seasons, according to PFF.

It's been in pass blocking where Massie has by far shown the biggest improvement in his game since coming to Chicago. He had mediocre to poor run-blocking grades of 59, 59 and 57 in three of his Bears seasons.

The Bears would love to see Massie return to his 2018 form even if he has been a steady performer. PFF found he was the only tackle in the NFL to allow one sack after 600 pass blocking snaps.

It seems a matter of being full health, but that hasn't always been assumed although he's never had a season like last year in his past.

They may need a full season played from Massie and his steady pass blocking because of Nick Foles' lack of scrambling ability.

Bobby Massie by the Numbers

Mississippi T

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 325

The Key Number: Massie has missed at least one game in five of his last six seasons.

2020 Projection: Fourteen starts, four sacks allowed, five penalties.

