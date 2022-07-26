The Bears offensive line went from totally inexperienced to potentially veteran-loaded in a matter of 24 hours.

A day after adding guard Michael Schofield, they signed 33-year-old veteran starter Riley Reiff.

Reiff spent nine seasons facing the Bears in the NFC North with Detroit and Minnesota before going to Cincinnati for the Super Bowl season in 2021.

The former Iowa standout was a first-round pick by the Lions in 2012 and has started 139 games, far more than anyone else on the offensive line with the team.

Reiff usually has been a left tackle and this would put him directly in competition with a group of far younger players. Braxton Jones is a rookie who practiced at the position for the Bears in OTAs and both Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins are in their second year, Borom with eight NFL starts but none at left tackle and Jenkins with two NFL starts at left tackle.

The Bears are painting both line signings as a chance to add experience to lead a young group, and GM Ryan Poles didn't want to say those players were added because he lacks confidence in Borom and Jenkins.

"If you think about the offseason program, everything's done in helmets, so we've still got (to wear) pads," Poles said. "I thought they both did a pretty good job. I know that they were challenged in the offseason to continue to work on their bodies to adapt to the scheme we're running. We'll see here in a couple of hours how they did this offseason.

"But again, I think the way to look at it is just added competition for guys to compete and you gotta go. You gotta go. You gotta perform and that's for everyone."

Before the signings, the Bears had three tackles who had 10 total NFL starts. Schofield has also played tackle besides guard, so potentially they have much more experience at two positions.

Their younger offensive linemen have battled throughout the offseason and now they have a challenge from veterans, which hardly seems fair.

Center Lucas Patrick called it part of the education of young linemen.

"I think it's a great message that in the NFL, nothing is guaranteed," Eberflus said. "Competition is the greatest barometer for a team. If we could have 100 guys in here who are all NFL veterans and make everyone better I think it makes the team better which then helps us win games, that's how I see it.

"I've been on both sides of the coin and it's definitely a benefit. You just have to approach it with the right mentality that you have to bring your best every day. That's why it's the National Football League and why we are professionals."

