Like all new Chicago Bears, Robert Quinn is at a disadvantage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without a chance to get on the field, new players are going to come into late June minicamp or even training camp without a chance to become accustomed to their new teammates and position on the field.

In Quinn's case, it's difficult and he already admitted as much when he expressed anxiety over moving to the left side of the defensive line on occasion. Then again, considering it's his fourth scheme in four seasons, Quinn knows exactly what he's doing in picking up a new way to play.

"Well, from what I know, the only thing that was challenging about the 3-4, if you look at my career, I've never really played the left side," said Quinn, who has been in a 3-4 only once in his 10-year career. "So I mean, I think we've got a comfortable understanding that hopefully I get to stay on the right side. If we've got to flip-flop, I guess I've got to get more comfortable playing on the left."

And getting more comfortable isn't happening now.

However, coach Matt Nagy said during a conference call on Wednesday that Quinn is being proactive in trying to learn any assignment quirks.

"For us, we just see a really smart, high-energy football player that does a really good job of getting after the quarterback," Nagy said. "It's been challenging in a good way, which is always good—it's been a challenging time for him to continue to test himself in learning some of this new scheme and he's excelled at it. He's been great.

"The feedback we're getting from the coaches on who he is and how great he wants to be at his position is gonna be fun. So to see him and Khalil (Mack) on opposite sides—that's why we have him quite frankly."

If Quinn was uncomfortable in the 3-4 during his final year with the Rams in 2017, his play didn't indicate this. His 8 1/2 sacks came after seasons of five and four sacks. He also had 12 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.

Former Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd only had one season in four with nine tackles for loss. His career high was 12 hits on a quarterback. He never had 8 1/2 sacks in any year.

"In regards to Robert and Leonard, they are different," Nagy said.

The Bears are counting on this much, even if Quinn hasn't yet gained a full knowledge of the defense come training camp.

