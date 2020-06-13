BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Robert Quinn Warming Up to Role in Bears Defense

Gene Chamberlain

Upon his arrival in Chicago, Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn voiced some trepidation.

The thought of playing the left side of the 3-4 defense caused him problems about where he would line up, but a month of video meetings with defensive coaches seems to have removed some of his anxiety.

Quinn hadn't played much on the left side of the line in nine NFL seasons, and had been at end on the right side in a 4-3 almost all the time.

"Well, from what I know, the only thing that was challenging about the 3-4, if you look at my career, I've never really played the left side," Quinn had said after signing in Chicago. "So I mean, I think we’ve got a comfortable understanding that hopefully I get to stay on the right side. If we've got to flip-flop, I guess I've got to get more comfortable playing on the left."

This past week while talking with Bears reporters, Quinn said he realizes he won't be on the right side all the time regardless but now he is totally fine with it.

"Going to these little meetings, I definitely picked up the playbook," Quinn said. "You know, coach Pagano isn't really gonna change his defense for me. I've gotta fit his defense.

"As I learn where I'm gonna play and what I've gotta do, I'll just try to pick it up as best as possible."

The Bears have regularly flip-flopped edge rushers. Khalil Mack sometimes lines up on the right side, although most of the time it's on the left side.

"I ask the older guys like Khalil and even some of the younger guys who have been there, like Isaiah (Irving) and stuff, because they know the defense better than I do," Quinn said. "So anything they can teach me that can help me get up to speed, I'm gonna try and pick their ear.

"So I'm just here to do my part and help this team win, and of course, the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl."

Another reason Quinn is a little more at ease with his situation is the way he feels he fit in with new teammates on the Zoom conferences they had. The team ceased these at the end of the week and won't be back together until training camp.

"The personality, even through these little Zoom calls, you can tell the room or the team is full of personality," Quinn said. "As you can tell, I'm more of a quiet one, laid back, but there's a variety of different personalities, just from guys being themselves.

"But you also look at it that they take the game serious. You want to have fun, but you want to win. Winning is fun. So they kinda try to put those hand in hand. At the end of the day, from afar, not being able to be in the locker room, I think we’ve got a great group over there."

If the defense made an impression on Quinn, it worked the other way as well according to linebacker Danny Trevathan.

"I watched Quinn from afar," Trevathan said. "I know he's been going for a while. He knows what he's doing. He's a wrecking machine."

The end result, said the Bears' defensive field general, is little room for offenses to go.

"Now you've got to watch this side here, this side over here," Trevathan said. "You've got to watch the middle. You've got to watch the back end. Front seven.

"Dangerous."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Safety Jordan Lucas Plans "110 Percent" to Take a Knee

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas, who signed with the Bears in free agency, plans to take a knee but said the decision is one which should be up to individuals and not the team as a whole.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Packerwinstacker

Getting Offense Back in Sync a Major Bears Goal

The Bears on offense over the last five years have sputtered and not all of it has been the result of their quarterback situation, so coordination of efforts and a more effective game plan has to be a major goal when camp begins.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Concedes Nothing in Bears QB Battle

With most people writing him off, Mitchell Trubisky remains upbeat and believes it's his team to quarterback because of his knowledge of the offense and of his teammates.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Roquan Smith Out to Quiet His Critics

After two season when he flirted with high levels of play, Roquan Smith seems determined to live up to his early first-round draft status

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Fresh Start in Chicago Gives Germain Ifedi Chance at Turnaround

Germain Ifedi makes no apologies for his production with Seattle Seahawks and now moves ahead with playing a position for the Chicago Bears he seemed better suited for when he was a rookie in 2016

Gene Chamberlain

by

Mrcubjr

Bears' Biggest Roster Hole Identified

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Using Slights as an Edge in QB Battle

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky put himself in the Bears' shoes and understood why they weren't picking up his fifth-year option and why they traded for Nick Foles, but not says it's up to him to earn the starting quarterback spot back

Gene Chamberlain

Breakout by Trubisky Seems a Bit Late

Gene Chamberlain

Tarik Cohen Refocused on Improvement in Contract Year

After an off year last season, Tarik Cohen has altered his physical approach to the season and refocused himself to getting an extension as his final contract year is unfolding

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Avoided Protests with Dallas to Protect Family

New Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn said he was advised to keep from "messing up my money" by getting involved in any possible police brutality protests while he was joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2019

Gene Chamberlain