Defensive end Robert Quinn is so respected by the Bears at Halas Hall that when word of his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles came down Wednesday, it stopped a Roquan Smith press conference as he broke down in tears.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Quinn was going to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

"Yeah man, it sucks, like, yeah," Smith said. "I'm going to take a second, for a second, if you don't mind."

Smith tried to collect himself after a pause.

"You know I have a great deal of respect for that guy you know."

Bears PR stopped the press conference then as Smith's eyes welled up with tears.

The Bears pass rusher is reportedly headed to the Eagles with just one sack this year after making 18 1/2 in 2021. He had eight tackles in seven games, including two for loss, and three quarterback hits. He had seven overall pressures this year.

This came after his Pro Bowl season when he set the franchise record for sacks, breaking Richard Dent's record set in 1984.

Quinn has 102 career sacks, 21 1/2 in Chicago after signing for five years and $70 million before the 2020 season.

Quinn has been the subject of trade speculation going back to the offseason, and especially after general manager Robert Quinn was willing to trade Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

It was viewed as the start of the dismantling of the Bears defense.

However, Quinn remained as the Bears had several young pass rushers like Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson and needed to be sure what they could get from that group.

"I’ve been traded twice," Quinn said as camp started. "You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year but I guess I’ll just continue to try to re-prove myself.

"I expect to be here but I guess if not, well, that’s out of my control. I’m just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course."

This move leaves Robinson, Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad as the top three defensive ends. Kingsley Jonathan is another pass rusher the team acquired just before the season but he has been inactive most of the year. He last played defense in Week 2 against Green Bay and was on special teams against Houston the next game, but hasn't been on the field since then.

The Bears also have Jalyn Holmes on the practice squad, a 2018 Vikings fourth-round draft pick who was with the Saints last year. He has one career sack in 10 starts.

There can be little doubt the trade of Quinn makes defensive end a position of need in next year's draft or in free agency for the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven