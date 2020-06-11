Outside linebacker Robert Quinn isn't certain yet of the extent he might participate in racial protest with the Bears

What is obvious is the team's new edge rusher has reached a point of frustration after he was warned against protesting last year while he was getting ready to join the Dallas Cowboys.

"I came to peace of mind," Quinn said. "That's not to say over the situation I made peace. I have my family."

Quinn raised a fist during the national anthem from 2016 when he was with the Rams through his time with Miami, before being traded to the Cowboys. He didn't do it in Dallas.

Quinn said he was looking out for his family when he was warned against getting involved for his own good before he went from Miami to Dallas.

"How about this: I had people come to me that said before I even went to the Cowboys that I'm messing up my money by protesting—people that looked like me," Quinn said. "So the fact that I went to the Cowboys it was more peace of mind. Either you can face reality of trying to make change in America or you can worry about messing up your money.

"The fact that I had that situation, it kind of hurt me, honestly."

It was a situation not totally unlike one described by Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks when he said he feared kneeling would make him wind up like Colin Kaepernick and out of the league.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a staunch opponent of kneeling in the past, but Quinn said his decision not to do a national anthem protest while with Dallas had little to do with anything their owner said.

In October of 2017 Jones said that players who "disrespect the flag" won't play for the Cowboys.

At times, Quinn had to quit talking Thursday during his teleconference with Bears media because he was starting to become too emotional.

"Yes, it's very frustrating, like I said because when it first started, it's still the same message that we're protesting today," Quinn said. "So I don't see why … I'm so confused on why has it taken so long.

"If you want to be honest with American history, it shouldn't surprise me either. It's something we've been doing since America started, been trying to fight for our rights and our equality and being mistreated. Again, it's a frustrating topic."

The Kaepernick situation cause particular concern for Quinn.

"Kaepernick started his kneeling for police brutality, which is still going on today," Quinn said. "And he lost his job back then. And now, they're saying he should have his job back because there's still police brutality.

"Do you see how crazy that sounds? Either I'm going crazy or I'm just misreading the whole situation."

Kaepernick actually opted out of his contract with the 49ers, so he would not have had his original job.

However, whether he should have been picked up by another team is an issue.

The Bears had a team meeting over Zoom after the George Floyd killing and talked about the situation and struggles.

Quinn said he's grateful to be with an organization where the topic is being approached in an open manner, even if he has yet to actually meet teammates in person due to COVID-19.

"It's welcoming and heartwarming to have an organization that supports you and supports your situation," Quinn said. "Basically, we're trying to get more awareness out there."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven