Robert Quinn calls his season so far "very average."

If one sack and three quarterback hits are average, he nailed it.

"I'll be honest, it's been very average, not up to my standards," Quinn said Wednesday as the Bears prepared to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Quinn's struggles at getting to the quarterback after signing a five-year, $70 million deal have been well documented, and the veteran edge rusher seems even less effective at explaining why he's having an off year.

"It's just been one of those years, just hasn't been one of my best years but we still got a chance." -Robert Quinn on 1 sack, 3 QB hits in 2020

"If I knew, I'm sure they probably wouldn't be there," Quinn said of his problems. "I don't know. It's just been one of those years, just hasn't been one of my best years but we still got a chance.

"And we're still a great defense even though my performance, we're still holding together as a great defene. It's not all just about me, so."

Quinn said he didn't turn his eye to a self-scout last week during the Bears' schedule bye.

"Nah, every play, every year have been very critical," Quinn said. "I always say I'm more critical of myself than anyone else. Someone may give me praise but I'm looking at what I did wrong.

"I'm just trying to be the best player I can be. Why things aren't going the way I expect them to, I don't know. But I'm just trying to disrupt as much as I can. Even if I don’t get the quote-un-quote sack or TFL, if I can free up someone else to make a play that's still being effective."

Quinn's only sack came on his first snap as a Bear, a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 2. Quinn has gone 307 straight plays without a sack.

He's more concerned about the defensive pass rush overall.

"Rush and coverage, it all works together," Quinn said. "Us, the guys up front disrupting either taking on double teams or just got a one on one block, someone has to win. But if we do get back there most of the time the DBs, the secondary, the linebackers bought time for us to actually get back there.

"So it kind of works hand in hand. Of course we like to put it on ourselves, it don’t matter how much time we have, we still have to get back there."

Although the offense has been the big problem for the Bears, the defense has had a few rough stretches. They are tied for 16th in the league with 21 sacks, and Khalil Mack has 6 1/2 of those.

They haven't had the interceptions like in 2018. They have made only six, which is 25th in the league.

"We all as a team look ourselves in the mirror, realize who we are and what we have, then break it down football-wise," Quinn said. "We just gotta go 1-0 six times and we give ourselves a great chance.

"Just one week at a time, go 1-0 one week at a time and see where the chips—and I know this, I think it was the 9-7, 10-6 Giants team that beat an undefeated Patriots. As long as we get in we got a chance."

