The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions.

Brisker and Gordon both went into the protocol after the 27-24 loss Nov. 20 against Atlanta. Both had strong games that day, Brisker with 11 tackles, one for loss, and a forced fumble and Gordon with seven tackles and one for loss.

"It's great to have them back," Eberflus said. "We're excited about it.

"Having Gordon there as the nickel, that'll be a big piece for us going forward. A lot of teams play 11-personnel so we'll be in that group a lot. And obviously the impact Brisker has with his hitting and ballhawking skills. We're excited to get both of those guys back."

For the year, Brisker has 73 tackles, an interception and forced fumble. Gordon has 55 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception with one forced fumble.

The Bears had started four backups in the five-man secondary against Green Bay without Brisker, Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Eddie Jackson. Jackson is on season-ending IR and Vildor had an ankle injury.

Brisker's play has been steady throughout the year. It's Gordon where the most development needs to be seen in the final four games.

"He's done a lot of good things—various skill sets that he has," Eberflus said. "(It's) just consistency.

"He's had games in which he's tackled really well, and then games when he's had opportunities where we wish he'd been better. I'd really say to be more consistent the last four games."

