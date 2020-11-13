SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Roquan Smith Arrives at        a Higher Level of Play

Gene Chamberlain

Coaches and Bears teammates have felt it, and Roquan Smith now isn't afraid to say it.

He has arrived, and considering it's his third year and the Bears will next spring decide on his fifth-year option, it's definitely a timely arrival.

"I definitely feel like I'm playing a pretty solid year right now, coming into my own in a sense, but I feel like there's also room for improvement, things that I can do better or see even faster," Smith said.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was asked Thursday by media about Smith's days of a few good games and before reverting back to rookie-style mistakes.

"Yeah, I think that's over," Pagano said. "I think this is just now just an ascending player that is going to do nothing but get better and grow mentally. He's going to keep sharpening his sword every single day that he walks in this building.

"With the level of play comes confidence and that's at a high level right now. His confidence is off the charts. I just think you're going to see a guy continue to progress and play really, really well."

Smith is second in the NFL with solo tackles at 60 He is tied for the most tackles in the NFL over the last three games with 26 and has made the most run stops over this stretch. Considering the Bears played the Rams, Saints and Titans, it's impressive.

His ascent actually came before that. He's had 62 of his 82 total tackles since Week 4, averaging 10.3 a game for that period.

His season total of 12 tackles for loss is second best in the league and he's tied for fourth overall in tackles with 82. It's been a big reason the Bears have started to round into form against the run as they prepare to take on NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in his assessment of the Bears said they have five Pro Bowl players on defense, and included Smith in that bunch.

This comes in a year when Smith started out saying he was playing with a chip on his shoulder. Yet, his source of motivation is not some outside analysis. It comes from within.

"I would feel like it's me, I would feel like it's just me within myself being motiviated, motivated by myself first and foremost and then I feel like if I'm doing my best job that I can possibly do then I feel like that will put the team in the best possible situation," Smith said.

Pro Football Focus has never been a big Smith proponent but this year has recognized his pass coverage improvement with an outstanding 80.8 score.

The statistics and production on the field are not the only way Smith improved.

"Especially in practice and walkthroughs, he's overcommunicating, just taking that middle linebacker role on heavy, you know, being the anchor of a defense," safety Eddie Jackson said. "He's taking that on a lot better this year, like I said, (the) leadership role. Going out there, being a leader, communicating, talking and things."

It's not surprising it took Smith until his third season to entirely justify his selection with the eighth pick of the 2018 draft. After all, he is only 23 years old. He's had 2 1/2 seasons of taking in how to play the position while watching Danny Trevathan.

"I love playing next to the guy and excited that he's my teammate," Smith said.

The natural advancement from repetitions has brought Smith as far as anything else, but he's had help. It definitely slowed his approach when he missed three games with a torn pectoral muscle last year.

"Rookie year you did not really know what to look at when you're looking at film as opposed to now, knowing what you should have did in certain situation, saying, 'Ok if I get this next time,' just knowing what I can clean up as opposed to rookie year, wouldn’t necessarily know and would depend on a lot more coaching," Smith sad.

The film tells the tale to Jackson.

"Roquan's always been a guy, you know, if you look at every film since he's gotten here, he's always going to be on the tackle, or if not making the tackle, a step away from making it," Jackson said. "That's what we love about him, and that's what he does best.

"He's going to rally to the ball. He has one speed all the time."

Now, its apparent he's at a stage in development when he can keep the accelerator down.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Problem Matchups for Bears Against Vikings

The Chicago Bears have controlled the series with Minnesota since Matt Nagy arrived but there is a different dynamic with new Vikings players on defense and offense, and some missing elements for the Bears which really puts pressure on three Chicago players in particular.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles and Bears Trying to Keep Their Cool

With pressure building amid a three-game losing streak, and numerous injuries, Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will try to elevate his game as he did in tough situations earlier in his career.

Gene Chamberlain

Health Situation for Bears Appears No Better

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery couldn't practice due to a concussion and the offensive line situation hasn't improved significantly since last week.

Gene Chamberlain

Returner Dwayne Harris Unafraid of Taking Risks

The Chicago Bears are finding new return man Dwayne Harris likes to take some risks but he's usually had this approach pay off in his career.

Gene Chamberlain

PFF Grants Jaylon Johnson Shady Compliment

Pro Football Focus has given Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson what should be a nice compliment by putting him on the all-rookie midpoint team but is it really a compliment when they've scored him below some real struggling players so far?

Gene Chamberlain

Here's Your QB Free Agent Class of 2021

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2917259-nfl-free-agency-2021-an-early-look-at-next-years-quarterback-carousel

Gene Chamberlain

Why the Bears Should Keep Matt Nagy as Play Caller This Week

Switching play callers in the future might be an option but for several reasons it wouldn't be the best approach for the Chicago Bears this week.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Penalties Haven't Really Been a Bears End-All

The Chicago Bears complain about penalties killing their drives and it has happened a dozen times this year but plenty of other teams have had comparable problems or even worse and simply overcome those troubles.

Gene Chamberlain

The Three Vikings Rookies Bears Need to Beat

With the Minnesota Vikings relying heavily on rookies this season at several positions, the opportunity is there for the Chicago Bears to win some key matchups on Monday night.

Gene Chamberlain

PFF Names Two Bears to Mid-Point Team

Edge rusher Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were named to the Pro Football Focus all-pro team for the halfway point of the season.

Gene Chamberlain