There are players in every draft whose circumstances made it difficult for scouts to get a full view, or project how they might do in the NFL.

They might be on a poor team and their skills aren't always apparent or the competition is sketchy and you must project how they'll do against better players.

The scouting combine often helps brings those players into focus by revealing athletic ability.

A player who comes to mind in recent years is Fred Warner, the 49ers linebacker who was part of a bad defense at BYU and wasn't getting a great deal of attention before he put up some good numbers at the combine and eventually went in the third round. Then he made 242 tackles starting every game his first two seasons.

Here are four suggestions for the Bears to keep an eye on at the combine and later, players who could gain traction after their measurables are known.

In fact, a few of these players already have gained their attention.

Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Appalachian State linebacker had a meeting with the Bears at the Senior Bowl. With 209 tackles the last two seasons, 14 1/2 tackles for loss, and five sacks, he's somewhat of known quantity, but definitely not highly ranked in the mock draft crowd. The problem with Davis-Gaither besides playing at a non-football factory is his size. He is 6-foot-2, and has been projected to be between 215 and 220 pounds. A linebacker in the NFL that size doesn't last long. But if he runs to the 4.55 seconds he is projected to be able to do by Walterfootball.com, he could be a climber in the charts. The Bears have already tried taking a player that size and building him into a linebacker when they did it with Josh Woods. Roquan Smith's time in the 40 was just .04 better than the 4.55 Davis-Gaither projection. If he has added some strength or weight since the college season ended, he could rate as a linebacker who plays in passing situations because he's regarded as excellent covering in the open field.

Kenny Willekes

The Michigan State pass rusher had 23 1/2 sacks, which is testament to his ability to keep fighting. He made 20 1/2 tackles for loss in 2018. He's not viewed as particularly fast and doesn't have a long reach, but uses various techniques well and is relentless. He has been rated as a third- or fourth-round type who wasn't overly impressive at the Senior Bowl. It was there where he met with the Bears. Because of his past production, if he posts one of the better vertical leaps, 40 times, or three-cone or shuttle times, he could be moving up the charts.

Devin Asiasi

UCLA's tight end decided against another college season even though it could have propelled him upward. He might catch scouts' attention more at the combine, but so far has been relatively low key. Mel Kiper didn't rank him in the top 10 among tight ends. CBS Sports puts him at No. 12. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson doesn't have him in the top 15. Walterfootball.com had him at 18th. Still, Asiasi has good size for a Y-tight end and the Bears could use someone at this position who might be available later in the draft after Adam Shaheen washed out. It's possible Asiasi is faster than any of these projections say. He has slipped through cracks in a way. First he was with Jim Harbaugh two years at Michigan, then left after not being used much and making only eight receptions. At UCLA, he gradually became a force with 44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. At the end of the year, he had 11 catches for 240 yards against USC and Cal when the Bruins seemed to catch on to his value. He played at the same high school (De La Salle in California) where tight end Austin Hooper played.

Ezra Cleveland

Sure, tackles in the NFL are usually guys who are all well scouted and big, some are monstrosities. Cleveland has ideal size for a tackle at 6-6 and 310. His arm length measurements will be important. He has skipped his senior year at Boise State after displaying decent blocking technique both in the run and the pass. He might be a Ryan Pace type of tackle. Pace has shown he likes linemen who are quick and can do well in the shuttle and three-cone drills especially. Cody Whitehair and James Daniels fit these categories. Pace didn't draft Charles Leno, but did give him a contract extnesion and he also fits this description of a quicker lineman. Cleveland is projected to be able to run a 5.10 time in the 40, which would be hauling for a tackle. If so, it's possible he'd be a player of interest in later rounds.

