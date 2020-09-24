It's been more than a week since wide receiver Allen Robinson's social media eruption over lack of progress with his contract talks.

While he isn't complaining, he hardly seemed content with the fact he still is without the contract extension on Wednesday following a failed Saturday negotiating session.

"I mean, we know where we stand at, so right now I'm just trying to focus on the Falcons," Robinson said in a subdued tone, and left it at that when he held a Zoom press conference session.

Robinson had only three catches Sunday after the talks failed to produce a contract. He also was involved in the two plays leading to interceptions, including one where Giants cornerback James Bradberry stole it out of his hands.

That play clearly bothered Robinson after it happened, and still is unsettling.

"Again, I've made a career on making tough catches," Robinson said. "So whenever I'm not making all those plays, it can be frustrating.

"But again, that's all, for real, just, I've gotta make that play."

The thought after the game surfaced over the possibility Robinson's lack of progress in contract talks with the Bears could be impacting his concentration.

"I do feel his mind is clear," Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. "I know that Allen is a true professional. (Sunday) was one of those games where you look at it and he had I think eight or nine targets and three catches.

"Every game we go into teams are going to have a plan for A-Rob. I'll never question his effort. It was just one of those games, there were a couple of throws in play-action that we got. I know we're all wishing right now that second interception, he normally would come down with that. You can talk about should the ball be further downfield or was it underthrow? Normally he'll make that play. I have no doubt in my mind that if we get in that situation again he will make that."

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky agreed regarding the interception.

"That's obviously a fluke," Trubisky said. "I just come back to A-Rob the next play. As soon as that happened, I forgot about that immediately because it's A-Rob.

"You throw him the ball the next play. That never happens again. It’s just one of those things, freak accident, they made a good play, give them credit, move on and we still go on in the win game."

While Robinson isn't talking to media about his situation, he is talking to teammates.

""It’s good to have those conversations just to get that off your chest, figure out what the guys—not only A-Rob—but everyone else on the team is feeling, and I think that just creates deeper relationships on the team and creates more trust between players and teammates, and it’s important for this offense," Trubisky said. "So I think those conversations definitely go out and anything that he needs he obviously knows I'm here.

"My locker is right next to his, so we're always having those conversations to help out."

Running back Tarik Cohen did receive a three-year contract extension for $17.25 million on Saturday, and afterward on social media had continued to beat the drum for Robinson's new deal.

Cohen had done this prior to the negotiations for both on the weekend, as well.

Cohen on Tuesday made it clear his deal wasn't tied in any way to Robinson's, so apparently the Bears can still try to pursue Robinson's contract.

"Regardless of whether I got mine or not, it's definitely time for him to get his," Cohen said.

Joking as he usually does, Cohen added: "I even left some money on the plate. I took less so he could get more, so to say. I would definitely love to see my boy get extended. It means a lot to the team."

Asked whether he heard about Cohen's comment and what he thought about it, Robinson was again subdued.

"Yeah, yeah, I appreciate it," Robinson said.

