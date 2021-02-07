The 10 Biggest Plays by the Bears in the Super Bowl

It's not difficult to guess which was No. 1 but read and assess whether you agree with the significance of the other nine plays on this list.

It's easy to figure out the biggest play by the Chicago Bears in a Super Bowl, mainly because one stands out so much and also because there are so few overall.

The Super Bowl was made for big plays and NFL Films built its entire existence on this.

The Devin Hester kick return to start Super Bowl XLI was easily the biggest by the Bears in their two Super Bowls because it's been replayed over and over, no one had ever returned the opening kick for a touchdown, and simply because of the drama of Hester doing what everyone talked about all week long building up to the big game.

Here are the 10 biggest plays made by the Bears in a Super Bowl and sadly Walter Payton's name isn't among them. One might make a case his fumble to start Super Bowl XX belonged on the list because it kept the Bears from being overconfident.

You won't find William Perry's touchdown on the list, either, because that run should have been Walter Payton's to make.

1. It was amazing how Tony Dungy had decided long in advance there would be no Hester TD returns because they wouldn't kick to him—then they kicked to him anyway and got scorched. The funny thing about the 92-yard TD return now is even though Hester was lightning fast, the touchdown wasn't the earliest score in the history of the Super Bowl. And the fastest score wasn't even a touchdown. It took 14 seconds for the Bears to complete Hester's return. In Super Bowl XLVII, Peyton Manning had the ball snapped past him in the shotgun and Knowshon Moreno fell on it in the end zone for a safety to prevent a Seattle touchdown. The game was 12 seconds old, so it was the fastest score in Super Bowl history, breaking Hester's Super Bowl record for quickest score.

2. Richard Dent's strip sack of Tony Eason on New England' second possession in Super Bowl XX. Dan Hampton fell on it at the 13 to set up Kevin Butler's go-ahead 24-yard field goal. The Bears led 6-3 and the rout was on.

3. Dent wasn't through. It's why the "Sack Man" was Super Bowl XX MVP. On the first play from scrimmage after the Bears went ahead, Dent stripped running back Craig James of the ball and Mike Singletary recovered, again at the 13. Two plays later Matt Suhey bulled into the end zone on an 11-yard run, the longest run from scrimmage by any Bear in this game. The Bears led 13-3.

4. Jim McMahon's 43-yard pass to Willie Gault on the second Bears possession. The score was 3-0 in favor of New England in Super Bowl XX. The Bears offense was still shaking off Payton's fumble on the first Bears possession to set up a Patriots field goal. McMahon found Gault for a 43-yard strike in field goal range to set up the first Bears score, and everyone in Chicago could breathe a little easier following such a poor start to a game they would eventually win 46-10.

5. Matt Suhey's 11-yard run for a TD. The play came on a second down after he had run for 2 yards on first down. The Bears had already determined the Patriots defense was keying entirely on Payton, so they gave it to the fullback two straight plays and had the first Chicago Bears TD in a Super Bowl. They led 13-3 in the first quarter.

6. McMahon's 60-yard bomb to Gault early in the third quarter of Super Bowl XX. The Bears were backed up at their own 4 and the only Patriots chance to get back into this game after trailing 23-3 at halftime was to strike early. Gault got behind the secondary and McMahon hit him with a deep ball on first-and-10. It started a 96-yard drive to McMahon's TD sneak for a 30-3 lead. They could have easily given the ball to Payton for the TD. It was first-and-goal at the 1. They didn't do it.

7. Thomas Jones' 52-yard run in Super Bowl XLI. This couldn't rank above those other plays because it came in defeat, but it was a huge early play in the 29-17 loss to the Colts. After Hester's TD return, the Colts managed a touchdown when Danieal Manning blew coverage on Colts receiver Reggie Wayne. But Indianapolis didn't tie the score because of a bad snap on the PAT. The Bears quickly struck back and took an even larger lead than they had after Hester's return. Jones burst 52 yards. He set up an easy 4-yard Rex Grossman TD pass to Muhsin Muhammad and the Bears went up 14-6 in the first quarter.

8. William Perry's TD plunge. Other than burying the Patriots' heads in the toilet, it really had no signficance as far as the outcome went. It just let Mike Ditka look even more arrogant and foolish for not letting Payton score a TD. It won some prop bets, too.

9. Kenny Margerum's 29-yard reception just before halftime of Super Bowl XX. The Bears were in two-minute mode and McMahon looked like a master in getting them down the field quickly to another Butler field goal and a 23-3 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

10. Reggie Phillips picks off Patriots backup quarterback Steve Grogan and returns it 28 yards for a TD in Super Bowl XX. The ball was tipped and Phillips, a backup, got a substitute's dream with a TD return of 28 yards to put the Bears up 37-3. Even the subs were having fun. It got even worse when fifth linebacker Jim Morrissey picked off Grogan later. Seven sacks, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions by the Bears defense that day. What's really interesting, when Phillips picked off this pass with 6:16 left in the third quarter, New England had been held to zero net passing yards. Zippo. And the game was decided. The defense later capped the game with Henry Waechter's safety for a 46-10 win, number 46 being significant since it was the 46 defense that turned this into an absurd rout.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven