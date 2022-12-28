Bears guard says neck injury against Eagles felt better within an hour after the game and he's planning to face the Lions.

A little over a week after being immobilized, then removed from Soldier Field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, Teven Jenkins returned for a full Bears practice.

He said he plans to play Sunday in Detroit against the Lions and has been removed from the injury report.

"I feel pretty good," Jenkins said. "What happened in the game could have been a lot worse than it was."

Jenkins ran into Philadelphia's Josh Sweat while blocking on a counter play.

"He just hit me right in a sweet spot where I was most vulnerable and it pushed my neck back," Jenkins said. "As soon as that happened, like a big shock of pain happened. It was just a lot of pain, a lot of nerves, as well."

Like anyone who plays this violent game, Jenkins never thought of himself as being vulnerable to this things.

"Never. I never imagined myself to be injured like that and especially to get carted off at all any time," he said. "That was one of thos instances where they told me to stay down because they have to keep the neck stable and everything."

He joked about getting a good view of every ceiling in all the rooms he was in the rest of the day as he lay on a stretcher or bed.

"By 3 or 4 I was fine," he said.

Doctors let Jenkins work a bit on turning his neck and getting mobility back.

The quick return didn't surprise him.

"Even when I had back surgery a year ago (in training camp), I mean, I was back in the building the next day walking around and doing everything," he said.

Nor does he expect this to change his outlook on the game or the aggressive way he plays it.

"I mean, that's just part of my job," he said. "I love football. That's just part of it.

"I'm not going to change my play style at all."

Chicago Bears Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

Limited Practice

DL Justin Jones (eye)

WR Dante Pettis (ankle)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

G Cody Whitehair (knee)

DL Andrew Brown (ankle)

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Josh Reynolds (illness)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

G Logan Stenberg (illness)

LB Josh Woods (biceps)

S Kerby Joseph back)

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

Limited

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

