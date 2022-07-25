Chicago's plans for a dome over Soldier Field to try to keep the Bears in place could cost up to $2.2 billion.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented several options for her idea of a dome and improving the lakefront overall on Monday and none of the ideas seem to be of interest to the Bears, who issued a statement much like the last one they had when the dome idea came up.

"The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park," the statement said. "As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.

"We have informed the City of Chicago that we intend to honor our contractual commitments as we continue our due diligence and predevelopment activities on the Arlington Heights property."

One option unveiled by Lightfoot was to enclose the stadium with a dome. Another was to rebuild the stadium to make it what was called "dome ready," but without one and with columns at both end zones.

The last option was to make the stadium more conducive for soccer but improve flexibility for other events.

"Soldier Field must be a year-round destination," Lightfoot said.

A year-round facility without a dome would be an interesting propositon.

Lightfoot even hinted that the city could pursue another NFL team if the Bears leave, and said the Bears would be "foolish" not to consider the options to stay.

The cost of this project is always a concern considering this is a publicly owned facility. Her committee brought up ideas like selling naming rights. She said it would be done in "...a way that respects Soldier Field's legacy," and that it would keep Soldier in the name of the facility.

One huge difference in this plan and one at Arlington Park race track is the ownership.

The city owns and operates Soldier Field through the park district. The Bears would be involved in owning the suburban facility. They are awaiting a closing, possibly as soon as early next year, on Arlington Heights property they bid $192.7 million to acquire.

It includes over 360 acres of property where the Arlington International Racecourse is located on Euclid Ave. near Route 53.

Lightfoot is not up for re-election until Feb. 28, 2023.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven