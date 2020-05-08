BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Betting Edge: The Odds Are in on 2020 Bears Schedule

Gene Chamberlain

The lines for every Bears game on the schedule have been issued by Betonline.ag and their record last year is reflected in the odds.

The Bears are favorites in seven, underdogs in seven and two games are pick 'em.

The real surprise for the non-betting publc might be their Thursday night game Oct. 8 against the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are betting favorites at Soldier Field over Brady's new team by a point.

It's not much considering it's said the home team gets three points, but being favored at all over Tampa Bay after all the offseason attention paid to them is an invitation for early bets.

The Bears are home underdogs only against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who have beaten the Bears five straight times, are 2 1/2-point favorites for the Nov. 1 game.

The biggest line the Bears face is 4 1/2 points at Green Bay on Nov. 29.

Their biggest advantage in any game is 6 1/2 points at Jacksonville Dec. 27. They're 5-point favorites over the Giants in Week 2.

Real Bears bargain hunters might want to look at the opener, where they're getting 1 1/2 points at Ford Field against the Lions, a team they've beaten four straight times under Matt Nagy. Another is the Week 6 game at Carolina, where the Panthers are rebuilding and the Bears are only 2 1/2-point favorites

Those looking for a bargain betting against the Bears might consider Week 3 against Atlanta. The Bears are on the road and the Falcons are favored by one point. Another is the game at Chicago against Houston, where the Bears are 3 1/2-point favorites over the quarterback they could have had playing for them, Deshaun Watson.

The Lines

Sept. 13: Chicago Bears +1½ @ Detroit Lions

Sept. 20 New York Giants @ Chicago Bears -6

Sept. 27: Chicago Bears +1 @ Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 4: Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears -1½

Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears -1

Oct. 18: Chicago Bears -2½ @ Carolina Panthers

Oct. 26: Chicago Bears +3½ @ Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 1: New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears +2½

Nov. 8: Chicago Bears +3 @ Tennessee Titans

Nov. 16: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears pick 'em

Nov. 22 BYE

Nov. 29: Chicago Bears +4½ @ Green Bay Packers

Dec. 6: Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears -5

Dec. 13: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears -3½

Dec. 20: Chicago Bears +4 @ Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 27: Chicago Bears -6½ @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan. 3: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears pick 'em

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danger Ahead for Bears in These Matchups

Here are the most dangerous spots for the Chicago Bears on their 2020 schedule, whether it's a tough opponent, perennial trouble spot or potential trap games.

Gene Chamberlain

Finding Nine Wins Not So Difficult for Bears

Here's how the Chicago Bears can find the nine wins like to be necessary to get into the playoffs and possibly save some jobs.

Gene Chamberlain

Does This NFL Schedule Actually Mean Anything?

Gene Chamberlain

What Do You Have the Bears Going Against This Schedule?

Gene Chamberlain

Schedule with a Few Soft Spots Can Give Bears a Boost

With a schedule that has a road game with the Packers after a bye, a home game on a short work week against Tom Brady and Minnesota at home in a night game, the Bears look to have caught a few breaks

Gene Chamberlain

2020 Bears Schedule: Late Run of NFC North Games

The Chicago Bears play the opener at Detroit and do not play in the division again until Nov. 16 when they host the Vikings in a Monday night game.

Gene Chamberlain

Not Everyone Is a Mitchell Trubisky Detractor It Seems

Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. and ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon among those providing some sympathetic words for fourth-year QB

Gene Chamberlain

Halas Hall, Rest of Facilities Getting Set to Re-Open

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Tickets Go On Sale After Schedule Announcement

The NFL schedule comes out Thursday night with a three-hour telecast on NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. central time and Bears single-game tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster when the schedule is released

Gene Chamberlain

It's Easy to Call Ted Ginn Jr. Old Until He Runs Past

Tedd Ginn Jr. enters his 14th NFL season and when most receivers are long-since retired he is talking about 4.3 40-yard dashes and leaving defensive backs in the dust

Gene Chamberlain