Betting Edge: The Odds Are in on 2020 Bears Schedule
Gene Chamberlain
The lines for every Bears game on the schedule have been issued by Betonline.ag and their record last year is reflected in the odds.
The Bears are favorites in seven, underdogs in seven and two games are pick 'em.
The real surprise for the non-betting publc might be their Thursday night game Oct. 8 against the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are betting favorites at Soldier Field over Brady's new team by a point.
It's not much considering it's said the home team gets three points, but being favored at all over Tampa Bay after all the offseason attention paid to them is an invitation for early bets.
The Bears are home underdogs only against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who have beaten the Bears five straight times, are 2 1/2-point favorites for the Nov. 1 game.
The biggest line the Bears face is 4 1/2 points at Green Bay on Nov. 29.
Their biggest advantage in any game is 6 1/2 points at Jacksonville Dec. 27. They're 5-point favorites over the Giants in Week 2.
Real Bears bargain hunters might want to look at the opener, where they're getting 1 1/2 points at Ford Field against the Lions, a team they've beaten four straight times under Matt Nagy. Another is the Week 6 game at Carolina, where the Panthers are rebuilding and the Bears are only 2 1/2-point favorites
Those looking for a bargain betting against the Bears might consider Week 3 against Atlanta. The Bears are on the road and the Falcons are favored by one point. Another is the game at Chicago against Houston, where the Bears are 3 1/2-point favorites over the quarterback they could have had playing for them, Deshaun Watson.
The Lines
Sept. 13: Chicago Bears +1½ @ Detroit Lions
Sept. 20 New York Giants @ Chicago Bears -6
Sept. 27: Chicago Bears +1 @ Atlanta Falcons
Oct. 4: Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears -1½
Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears -1
Oct. 18: Chicago Bears -2½ @ Carolina Panthers
Oct. 26: Chicago Bears +3½ @ Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 1: New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears +2½
Nov. 8: Chicago Bears +3 @ Tennessee Titans
Nov. 16: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears pick 'em
Nov. 22 BYE
Nov. 29: Chicago Bears +4½ @ Green Bay Packers
Dec. 6: Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears -5
Dec. 13: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears -3½
Dec. 20: Chicago Bears +4 @ Minnesota Vikings
Dec. 27: Chicago Bears -6½ @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan. 3: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears pick 'em
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven