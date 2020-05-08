The lines for every Bears game on the schedule have been issued by Betonline.ag and their record last year is reflected in the odds.

The Bears are favorites in seven, underdogs in seven and two games are pick 'em.

The real surprise for the non-betting publc might be their Thursday night game Oct. 8 against the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears are betting favorites at Soldier Field over Brady's new team by a point.

It's not much considering it's said the home team gets three points, but being favored at all over Tampa Bay after all the offseason attention paid to them is an invitation for early bets.

The Bears are home underdogs only against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who have beaten the Bears five straight times, are 2 1/2-point favorites for the Nov. 1 game.

The biggest line the Bears face is 4 1/2 points at Green Bay on Nov. 29.

Their biggest advantage in any game is 6 1/2 points at Jacksonville Dec. 27. They're 5-point favorites over the Giants in Week 2.

Real Bears bargain hunters might want to look at the opener, where they're getting 1 1/2 points at Ford Field against the Lions, a team they've beaten four straight times under Matt Nagy. Another is the Week 6 game at Carolina, where the Panthers are rebuilding and the Bears are only 2 1/2-point favorites

Those looking for a bargain betting against the Bears might consider Week 3 against Atlanta. The Bears are on the road and the Falcons are favored by one point. Another is the game at Chicago against Houston, where the Bears are 3 1/2-point favorites over the quarterback they could have had playing for them, Deshaun Watson.

The Lines

Sept. 13: Chicago Bears +1½ @ Detroit Lions

Sept. 20 New York Giants @ Chicago Bears -6

Sept. 27: Chicago Bears +1 @ Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 4: Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears -1½

Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears -1

Oct. 18: Chicago Bears -2½ @ Carolina Panthers

Oct. 26: Chicago Bears +3½ @ Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 1: New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears +2½

Nov. 8: Chicago Bears +3 @ Tennessee Titans

Nov. 16: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears pick 'em

Nov. 22 BYE

Nov. 29: Chicago Bears +4½ @ Green Bay Packers

Dec. 6: Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears -5

Dec. 13: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears -3½

Dec. 20: Chicago Bears +4 @ Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 27: Chicago Bears -6½ @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan. 3: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears pick 'em

