If there is going to be Bears success this year in the face of countless predictions to the contrary, it will likely occur the way backup tight end Ryan Griffin pointed out after Tuesday's long practice in the heat at Halas Hall.

In the wake of talent deficiencies, the Bears are simply going to need to outwork other teams.

Griffin noted how they went through a padded practice in the heat and it was exactly what they need as they prepare to play a road game in the same stadium where Justin Fields took a severe beating last year using the most ridiculous of Matt Nagy's game plans.

The reason they needed it was because their best chance for beating teams is by wearing them out. The more physical torture the better at this point for the Bears.

"It was padded up, we're putting the run game in, we're installing some stuff we haven't done before, but I think what separates us from others will be our finish, and like I just talked about I think we're going to be conditioned well," Griffin said. "And I think a lot of guys found out (Tuesday) how it's going to be for the rest of the year (practicing) today.

"That being said, I thought we pushed through as an offense. It was hot out there. We got a lot of reps, but that's what it's going to be."

The Bears need practice reps because they haven't been together as a team. They need the time on the field together and coach Matt Eberflus is providing it with a personnel plan for Saturday that calls for starters playing a half.

It's only a preseason game and the Bears aren't even sure yet whether Cleveland will treat the game the same way they are. Eberflus said he has to talk with Kevin Stefanski yet.

It's not going to change the way the Bears will use their starting personnel.

To the Bears, this is more than just a preseason game.

"I think Saturday is just a great opportunity for the offense to set the tone for what our identity is going to be throughout the year," Griffin said. "Just a great opportunity for us to show who we are going to be moving forward."

