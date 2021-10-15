    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Game-Time Decisions on Bears Trio

    USA Today

    Publish date:

    Game-Time Decisions on Bears Trio

    Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey in COVID protocol and missing Sunday's game.
    Author:

    The Bears will go into Sunday's game with a large degree of uncertainty regarding the health of key players, including wide receiver Allen Robinson.

    Robinson is listed questionable for the game with the Green Bay Packers after missing practicing Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over Las Vegas. Robinson, who has 17 catches on the year, was able to practice Friday on a limited basis.

    The Bears can't even be certain about having edge rusher Khalil Mack, who  didn't practice all week and is questionable with a foot injury. He has been using the routine of two days off and light practice on Friday before the game as he went through foot and rib injuries. But this week he couldn't practice on Friday.

    Defensive end Akiem Hicks is questionable as well, but did practice on a limited basis Friday, as he did last week when he missed the game with the Raiders due to a groin injury. The Bears downgraded Hicks to out  from questionable on Saturday prior to the Raiders game.

    The Bears already know they won't have running back Damien Williams, who has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Williams had actually tested positive for COVID. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday also announced wide receivers coach Mike Furrey would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocol and will be replaced by assistant Chris Jackson.

    Tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee are the only players ruled out for the game.

    Return man Jakeem Grant practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday and is questionable with a groin injury.

    Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin), linebacker Christian Jones (back), quarterback Justin Fields (knee) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) were completely removed from the injury report after practicing all week without a problem.

    Several players are listed as questionable but practiced all week and will be available for the game including: cornerback Xavier Crawford (back), cornerback Duke Shelley (ankle), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), running back Ryan Nall (ankle), cornerback Artie Burns (foot) and safety Eddie Jackson (knee).

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

    USATSI_16932002
    News

    Three Key Bears Veterans Questionable for Packers Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15587630 (1)
    News

    Three Keys to a Bears Upset of Packers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16932001
    News

    Benefits and Dangers of Playing It Safe for Justin Fields

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16931998
    News

    Bears Lose Damien Williams to Reserve/COVID-19 List

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16932021
    News

    Bears Trying to Bring Down the Thunder on Aaron Rodgers

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15392752
    News

    Three Matchups for Bears to Dread Against Packers

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16670848
    News

    Behind Enemy Lines: Packers Have Issues and They're Small

    Oct 14, 2021
    77a7e1af636044b6929a7a36f1a58fe2_Momentbn
    Game Day

    Justin Fields Aiming at Green Bay and the "W"

    Oct 13, 2021