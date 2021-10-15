The Bears will go into Sunday's game with a large degree of uncertainty regarding the health of key players, including wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson is listed questionable for the game with the Green Bay Packers after missing practicing Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over Las Vegas. Robinson, who has 17 catches on the year, was able to practice Friday on a limited basis.

The Bears can't even be certain about having edge rusher Khalil Mack, who didn't practice all week and is questionable with a foot injury. He has been using the routine of two days off and light practice on Friday before the game as he went through foot and rib injuries. But this week he couldn't practice on Friday.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks is questionable as well, but did practice on a limited basis Friday, as he did last week when he missed the game with the Raiders due to a groin injury. The Bears downgraded Hicks to out from questionable on Saturday prior to the Raiders game.

The Bears already know they won't have running back Damien Williams, who has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Williams had actually tested positive for COVID. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday also announced wide receivers coach Mike Furrey would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocol and will be replaced by assistant Chris Jackson.

Tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee are the only players ruled out for the game.

Return man Jakeem Grant practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday and is questionable with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin), linebacker Christian Jones (back), quarterback Justin Fields (knee) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) were completely removed from the injury report after practicing all week without a problem.

Several players are listed as questionable but practiced all week and will be available for the game including: cornerback Xavier Crawford (back), cornerback Duke Shelley (ankle), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), running back Ryan Nall (ankle), cornerback Artie Burns (foot) and safety Eddie Jackson (knee).

