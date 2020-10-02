Although the Indianapolis Colts have a coach who comes from the same Andy Reid tree as Bears coach Matt Nagy, they won't be a mirror image when the their teams line up Sunday against each other.

There is enough of a difference in the system coach Frank Reich uses to make it unpredictable, but what the real challenge for the Bears is in matching up against Indianapolis is personnel.

The Colts have several personnel advantages difficult for the Bears to counter, but not all together impossible.

If the Bears are the worst 3-0 team in the league, then the Colts might be the best 2-1 team.

It's difficult to gauge because Indianapolis' opponents have been no more formidable than those the Bears have faced. The opponents both teams faced have combined for one total win.

On paper it looks like an even battle but the way the Bears will emerge from this with a 4-0 record is by handling these three problem matchups.

Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris vs. Colts LG Quenton Nelson

This rates a complete mismatch as Nelson is 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, strong, quick and rock solid fundamentally, while Robertson-Harris is a useful third defensive lineman on a three-man front but no standout by any means. Robertson-Harris' big edge usually is his quickness as a 6-5, 292-pounder who is a bit undersized for two-gap responsibilities. Tying up Nelson to keep him off Bears inside linebackers in the run game will be no simple matter for an undersized end who might not be quick enough to counter a two-time All-Pro. Nelson is a major reason the Colts are tied for third in sacks allowed and rank fourth in rushing. He could be the best offensive lineman in the league.

Bears RCB Jaylon Johnson vs. Colts WR Ty Hilton

Hilton's only previous exposure to the Bears defense should have taught them plenty about him. It came during former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's second season, in 2016, and Hilton wrecked the Bears' secondary with 10 receptions in 11 targets including the game-winning touchdown catch. Hilton is off to a slow start with 10 receptions in 17 targets for 133 yards and no touchdowns but this isn't an indication the 30-year-old, nine-year veteran is slowing down. Rather, Colts receivers are still adjusting to having a quarterback who throws so well to space, an anticipatory type of passer as Matt Nagy refers to Philip Rivers. Johnson has passed each test he's faced as a rookie, but did have a scare late against the Falcons while defending Olamide Zaccheaus deep on an overthrow. After a fast start, Johnson came back to earth against the Falcons and had his Pro Football Focus rating plummet from around 80 to 69.1. Hilton is probably the best combination of experience, route running and quickness Johnson has faced, and has a reputation for making younger defenders look bad.

Bears WR Anthony Miller vs. Colts DB Kenny Moore

Miller's touchdown catches to win games against the Lions and the Falcons, and his dropped TD catch against the Giants have overshadowed what has been a poor start for a player who was supposed to have gotten over a major hump last year in his development. Miller has only six catches in 14 targets on the year, and went without a reception against the Giants. Now he's likely to be squared up against Moore, who is a superb slot defender and is good also as a run defender out of the slot. Moore has an interception and three pass defenses so far. Moore hasn't had an excellent start, either, with a 101.1 passer rating against when targeted. However, his showings in 2018 and 2019 indicate he's at his best playing slot coverage and not outside. If the Bears want to give Miller an advantage, they'll line him up more on the outside this week.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven