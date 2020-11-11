Facing the Minnesota Vikings for the Bears since Matt Nagy became head coach has been a matter of taking a strength and usig it against the Purple Gang.

Minnesota wants to control the ball, and the Bears in four straight games found ways to reverse this while making big defensive plays for a 4-0 record.

"For them, especially on the offensive side, they've been able to control the ball," Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "On defense, they play their stuff and they try to eliminate explosives, they try to keep everything in front of them, they're a sound defense.

"They have some different pieces and have had over the last couple years. They still play with tremendous discipline."

The trouble for the Vikings is they have made a youth movement this year and at times it's difficult to maintain that discipline, whether it's on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

The Bears have real chances to take advantage of rookies in big roles for the Vikings on each side of the ball. If they do, they can expand Nagy's success against Minnesota to 5-0. Here are three mismatches the Bears need to exploit.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler

Robinson doesn't have the big height advantage on Dantzler but has the edge in weight, strength and leaping ability for jump-ball situations or back-shoulder throws. Dantzler is coming off a concussion two week ago and it's still up in the air if he'll be available. Dantzler doesn't have blazing speed, having run a 4.64 40 at the combine, but his 132 rating against and four touchdown passes allowed show he's had mixed results and he's giving up 72.5% completiions. Robinson continues to put his contract situation into the background and deliver. While averaging six receptions for 79 yards, Robinson has gone five straight weeks without a 100-yard effort but has been in the 80s in yardage the last two games. The Bears keep saying Robinson is open even when he's not open, and this is actually true considering his ability to grab a back-shoulder throw or a 50-50 ball. What doesn't seem to be in their game plan enough is making these types of throws earlier in games. It's always when they get desperate and are trying come up with big chunks of yardage against softer zone coverage. The Bears need to risk those 50-50 balls and back-shoulder throws earlier as a regular part of the offense to get better yardage downfield and pull the coverage back off of their best receiver.

Bears WR Anthony Miller vs. Vikings CB Jeff Gladney

With 13 catches for 132 yards in the last two games, Miller has upped his performance but had an unfortunate lost fumble after a catch against Tennessee to help seal the loss. His trend in the passing game had been upward before the play. Gladney size-wise is a good match for Miller. There is no physical edge here, but Miller's quickness can win the day. The Vikings bring Gladney inside to the slot in passing situations and he has given up a passer rating of 128.2 against, as well as five touchdown passes.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks vs. Vikings RG Ezra Cleveland

Hicks has gone quiet as a pass rusher in terms of sacks, with none since Week 3 after he started fast with 3 1/2. But he's continued to pressure with 13 quarterback hiits to date with eight hurries and 18 total pressures according to Sportradar. Hicks in 2018 had two of his best games against the Vikings with six tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He didn't play against them last year due to knee and elbow injuries. The right guard spot has been a real problem for the Minnesota line. Dru Samia was playing it and had struggled greatly. He gave up three sacks and Pro Football Focus gave him a 17.6 pass blocking grade. The Vikings have turned to rookie tackle prospect Ezra Cleveland at right guard and he has solidified it somewhat the last two games against the Packers and Lions, but has been shaky as a pass blocker with a 45. 6 PFF grade and a sack allowed. Cleveland is a quick-footed technique blocker who rates as a good tackle prospect. Putting him inside against a mauling, massive 350-pound defensive lineman like Hicks will be a different challenge or him.

