One big addition the Bears made to their coaching staff this year was Juan Castillo as offensive line coach, and they pinned much hope on him bringing around the line.

He'll earn his money this week.

The Bears could be playing practice squad players on the offensive line this week at Tennessee.

Not only are they plagued by injuries now, but they have had two starting offensive linemen placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Starting right guard Germain Ifedi and swing tackle Jason Spriggs both went on Reserve/COVID-19.

Spriggs was going to start against the Tennessee Titans Sunday because right tackle Bobby Massie was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints.

To help supply depth, rookie seventh-round draft pick Lachavious Simmons has been signed to the 53-man roster, and the Bears signed former Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary. The last time Neary was on a 53-man NFL roster was 2017. He has been in only one NFL game, and spent the last three seasons on and off of practice squads with the Broncos, Eagles, Browns and Rams.

The situation looks bleak for the line now.

Without Ifedi and Spriggs, the Bears could start Alex Bars at either guard or tackle, they could slide Rashaad Coward from left guard to right tackle because he originally played that position before moving to guard.

The Bears are now without starting left guard James Daniels with a pectoral injury, center Cody Whitehair with a calf injury, right guard Ifedi with COVID-19, right tackle Massie with a knee injury and backup right tackle Jason Spriggs with COVID-19.

A chance exists Whitehair could return against Tennessee and the Bears could put him at guard, leave backup center Sam Mustipher in the lineup and move Coward. They could play Alex Bars at right tackle or someone else, possibly Simmons or rookie seventh-round draft pick Arlington Hambright.

Regardless, it makes for a shaky situation with pass blocking considering they've allowed 20 sacks on the year, worse than all but nine other teams, and rank 31st in rushing.

