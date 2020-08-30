SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Two Chicago Bears Starting Battles Nearing an End

Gene Chamberlain

At least two Bears training camp battles could be over before they really went very far.

For the early part of camp, Deon Bush and Tashaun Gipson had been competing really at what seemed a totally even level in Bears training camp. Defensive coaches closely monitored the snap counts for both with the first team.

Gipson now has a back issue and this threatens to end what had looked like an even battle.

The Bears haven't gone into detail what Gipson's back injury is, but he hasn't practiced since Tuesday.

"He just has a lower back, nothing major," Bears coach Matt Nagy said after Wednesday's missed practice.

There's no such thing as a minor back injury, and this is especially the case when a back injury ended a player's 2019 season like it did with Gipson.

The Bears aren't saying this is related, but it's concerning.

Gipson had a transverse process fracture in his lower back with the Texans last year and aggravated it. He was dealing with it since mid-season and it caused him to miss two games at the time. When he aggravated it later, the Texans put him on injured reserve for the playoffs.

Bush hasn't missed practices and is healthy. He's a fifth-year veteran, although he has only started eight games and only two since his rookie year of 2016.

"I think he's comfortable in the system and he's getting more comfortable taking command out there when he's got to make some checks and adjustments," Bears safeties coach Sean Desai said. "Obviously you see his athleticism and ability to get to the ball is still showing up."

Desai likes the fact Bush is very familiar with safety Eddie Jackson when they're on the field together.

"I think it's variable," Desai said. "Because the familiarity in the meeting room is way different than familiarity on the field."

It's all about knowing what they're seeing from the offense and getting it across to each other.

"Whoever it is, they all have to be able to communicate with each other and be able to get a feel for each other," Desai said.

Gipson could very well return for the final four days of practice this week and considering his experience advantage it would seem possible he'd still have time to maintain his status in coaches' eyes, whatever level that might be. 

In the meantime, though, Bush has continued to gain momentum and it's tough to stop it while restarting your own after inactivity.

The other battle seemingly over before it even started is at right guard on offense. Germain Ifedi has looked the part of starting right guard and has stayed there.

"The thing is that Germain has started for four years and things," Castillo said.

Castillo had promised that Rashaad Coward would also get his chance in with the first team to test himself against Akiem Hicks. This hasn't happened for two reasons: 1) Hicks got hurt and hasn't practiced since early in camp and 2) Ifedi seemed to take possession of the spot and isn't vacating.

The knee sprain suffered by swing tackle Jason Spriggs had the Bears switching Coward back to tackle, anyway. He has lined up there with the second team at right tackle, while another guard, Alex Bars, has been lining up with the second team at left tackle.

So this would appear to be decided, as well.

Four days of practice next week wouldn't appear to be enough to overturn what's happened so far at right guard.

The chance exists it could mean the difference for Gipson, provided he's healthy enough to return to the lineup.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It Would Seem Young Corners Not Being Ready Is a Trend...as Always

https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/onepride-plus/jeff-okudah-not-ready-to-start-for-detroit-lions

Gene Chamberlain

Jaylon Johnson Enters Crucial Week if He's to Start

The Chicago Bears drafted Jaylon Johnson 50th overall in the spring and a shoulder surgery has limited his appearances in training camp including Saturday's scrimmage.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Hints at Degree of Difficulty for Winning QB Job

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has his eyes set on winning the starting quarterback job still, but each day is making him realize how difficult this is going to be considering all of the extraneous forces working against him in the battle with Mitchell Trubisky.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Marylvo

Bears QB Battle Rages On with No End in Sight

Matt Nagy said after Saturday's scrimmage at Soldier Field that he could take the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles all the way to right before the opening game Sept. 13.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Matt Nagy Sees Bears Meeting Thursday As Unifying Force

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn calls the situation in Kenosha typical of the way blacks are mistreated by police

Gene Chamberlain

Brian Urlacher and the Tweet

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20200828/urlacher-takes-a-step-in-the-wrong-direction

Gene Chamberlain

Madden Predicts Bears Will Win Super Bowl

https://sports.yahoo.com/madden-nfl-21-predicts-the-2020-nfl-season-with-a-stunning-super-bowl-champion-and-league-mvp-191020032.html

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Charles Leno Jr. Focused on Basic Consistency

Charles Leno Jr. likes what he's hearing from new Chicago Bears line coach Juan Castillo but already knew what he needed to do to try and get back to the steadier performance level he gave from 2015-2018.`

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Give Tryout to Alec Ogletree, Two Other Linebackers

Former Giants and Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree had a tryout with the Bears and they also took another look at Devante Bond, former Nevada linebacker Gabriel Sewell and former Bears running back Napoleon Maxwell.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Rookies Who Met the Eye Test in Training Camp

With the ability to watch Bears practices now ending for media members, it's apparent several young players have made statements about their abilities but others could still step forth in the final week before regular-season practices begin.

Gene Chamberlain