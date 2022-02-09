Bears Hire Two More Former Green Bay Assistants

The Chicago Bears added two more assistant coaches who formerly worked for their biggest rivals.

The Bears offense took on even more of a Green Bay look Wednesday with the hiring of two more former Packers offensive assistants.

The Bears have hired former Packers Tim Zetts as assistant tight ends coach and also Omar Young for offensive quality control.

Zetts was an offensive assistant with Green Bay last year on the staff with new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. His tie to Getsy goes beyond last season. Zetts was on the staff at Mississippi State in 2018 when Getsy left the Packers for one year after being receivers coach and served as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator. Getsy returned from Mississippi State to be Packers quarterbacks coach under Matt LaFleur in 2019-21.

Zetts has coached for 14 years but only last year in the NFL. He was in college football prior to joining the Packers in 2021. Prior to the NFL, Getts was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Austin Peay in 2019-20. When he was at Mississippi State under Getsy, Zetts was an assistant wide receivers/offensive skill quality control coach.

One thing that Mississippi State team did that should interest the Bears considering Justin Fields' knack for fumbling last year is they finished No. 1 in the FBS with only three lost fumbles and tied for third with nine total fumbles.

Zetts was at Fordham from 2012-14 as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator and mentored running back Chase Edmonds, the 2018 fourth-round pick by Arizona.

Young also was with the Packers and worked with Getsy but it was prior to the arrival of Matt LaFleur as head coach. He was there in 2017-18 as offensive quality control coach and was on the staff working with Getsy under Mike McCarthy in 2017. The past three years he has been the running backs coach and special teams coordinator for Eastern Illinois.

He also was an offensive intern coach for running backs with the Browns in 2015 and in 2016 was an analyst on the South Carolina staff after being quality control coach in charge of special teams and defense at Colorado from 2013-14.

Bears 2022 Coaching Staff

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe

Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II

Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith

Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts

Running Backs coach: ?

