SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Job Security Questions Likely to Dog Bears Until Streak Ends

Gene Chamberlain

It's nearly December in the National Football League.

That means it's the time of year when coaches start fielding those awkward questions from media about their job future. The hot seat gets turned on, and coaches who seemed impervious can find their fates in question.

Bears coach Matt Nagy after Sunday's loss to Green Bay deflected one question about his job status, but on Monday provided a little more insight into his thinking on the topic.

"Yeah I mean what I would say to that is that's all a part of our business," Nagy said at his Monday morning press conference. "I mean when we sign up for this every one of us, not just head coaches but coordinators, position coaches, all of our families, we all sign up for that. So you know we, that comes along with where we're at.

"I can't worry about that right now, what I have to do is make sure that I do whatever we're not doing, we get it fixed and we get it right. What does it come down to common denominator-wise right? We want to make sure that we are winning football games, and so when you lose five in a row like this for us you know you've got to come up with different solutions, different answers and then you've got to have that pride."

The dreaded situation for all coaches in losing streaks is the rudderless ship. A team is considered dead in the water if the players quit on a coach, and in the second half the Bears defense seemed to have had enough against Green Bay.

However, the offense was still tryng and this wasn't the first time the defense looked like this.

Against the Los Angeles Rams it was similar. It was more a case of being totally deceived by the scheme and outplayed by both the Rams and Aaron Rodgers to the point where they had little left but some pride by the early third quarter.

Nagy said he does see players still caring, and not giving in after five straight losses. They shouldn't be giving in yet. They're still only a game back in a playoff chase.

Push them back any more and who knows what happens. Then perhaps the McCaskey family has to make a decision on whether to eat around $14-$15 million and fire Nagy and GM Ryan Pace.

It's a legitimate topic and question, particularly with the Bears facing the Lions this week after the Ford family dumped both GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia following two particularly disgusting losses.

For Pace, the difficult situation is coming if they were to lose to Houston and Deshaun Watson after he showed only minor interest in the former Clemson standout. And then there is the Jacksonville game and the embarrassing prospect of losing a game to Mike Glennon, the quarterback cast off when Pace and John Fox decided it was time to play Trubisky in 2017.

It would be difficult to imagine the McCaskeys firing Nagy and Pace in midseason. The Bears have never fired coaches this way. They've done it after the season.

So with five games remaining, everything seems to be on the table, as Nagy likes to say. 

"I feel like that's why for me right now there's that pride that you have to have, and you know our guys, our guys do care," Nagy said. "I know that about our guys, I know they care. I felt that last night in our locker room, I felt it. But now it's about doing it and it's as simple as that."

After Sunday night's game, Nagy was more specific about what he's not seeing in terms of negative behavior among players.

"What's easy to do, the easy way, is to just start pointing fingers and just say it's not my fault," Nagy said.

He maintained the Bears haven't and won't do this, but they're still 5-6.

"And so, we're not going to point fingers, we're not going to blame," Nagy insisted. "We're going to line up and play the next game that they allow us to play and we freaking go, and we fight for each other. 

"That's all we're going to do. We're not going to be negative. We're not going to be down. We understand. We're frustrated. We're pissed off. We're angry. Every feeling that you have, we have. But we got to fix it. And we got to do it on the football field."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Failing Grades Belong as Much to McCaskey Family

The failing Chicago Bears report card after another blowout loss to the Packers belongs as much to the McCaskey family and Ted Phillips as it does to any player or coach.

Gene Chamberlain

TCOTCO

Matt Nagy Can't Find Reason to Bench Mitchell Trubisky

Despite three turnovers and a fifth straight loss that risks putting coaches' jobs in jeopardy, Bear coach Matt Nagy says he can't find a reason to bench Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles but stopped short of naming a starter

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense in Disarray Against Aaron Rodgers

With Akiem Hicks out, Khalil Mack and the defense delivered little in the way of big plays during a 41-25 loss by the Chicago Bears to the Green Bay Packers

Gene Chamberlain

It's Possible Mitchell Trubisky's Comeback Gets Cut Short

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can't be certain he'll even start this week against Detroit after a two-interception effort against the Green Bay Packers in a 41-25 loss.

Gene Chamberlain

Aaron Rodgers Tears Up Bears in 41-25 Packers Win

Green Bay started fast and piled up 27-3 lead before mop-up time as the Bears fell for the fifth straight time.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Packers Live Blog | Sunday Night Football

The weekly in-game live blog from BearDigest.com with publisher Gene Chamberlain as the Chicago Bears play for the 201st time against the Green Bay Packers.

Gene Chamberlain

Packers Pose Problems for Bears on Multiple Fronts

It's more than just Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams the Chicago Bears need to worry about Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers' offensive and defensive schemes can confound their opponents.

Gene Chamberlain

A Quarterback Finally for the Bears?

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/nfl-mock-draft-2021

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Packers: TV, Radio, Odds and the Pick

Game day capsule look at the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, including the TV and radio information, odds, the pick from BearDigest.com and key individual and team matchups.

Gene Chamberlain

The Message from Lions Firing for the Bears

The Detroit Lions' firing of GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia carries with it an impact for the Chicago Bears and possibly even a message, although it's probably not exactly what you'd think.

Gene Chamberlain