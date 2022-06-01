There is a small market yet of veteran wide receivers looking for contracts but a team like the Bears might need the exact fit to consider any such player.

A few veteran receivers are floating around in free agency, and it would easy to connect any of them to a contending team looking for depth or to squeeze a few more TDs out of a 30-something-year-old tube.

Doing something like this for the Bears makes little sense.

They based their offseason on staying true to building a team with younger players, and to keeping costs down while clearing up a major salary cap headache. The goal is finding real talent in 2023, when they would have a huge amount of cap space available.

Meanwhile, they want to build a competitive base and attitude.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy best summed up what they need in receivers for this offense and the Bears would be wasting money to sign many available.

He needs versatility.

"That's what the whole offense is built around, the versatility of everyone," Getsy said. "So, we want versatile guys, guys that can do a bunch of different things, give us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things with each guy.

"So, we don't want just one guy that can run down the field. We don't want just one guy that can run a choice route. We want guys that can do a bunch of different things."

They want all their receivers to be willing to block, for one.

The Bears see that in most of the receivers they signed and those on their roster. Those who have been signed and would be down the depth chart behind Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones also need to possess special teams skills.

Jones could be a real threat because of his playing speed.

"When that guy gets the ball in his hands, he looks like 4.3 on the field," Getsy said. "Not many guys can do that and I think that is what stood out about this guy. He has a chance to score every time he touches the ball."

Jones could eventually take up the role of primary target when developed, but he doesn't develop when a diva 30-something receiver comes in and hogs up targets.

The same is true for Darnell Mooney, who has never proven incapable of handling more with every chance he's been given. And Pringle was buried on the depth chart with the Chiefs but the Bears seem convinced he can do more despite his off-field problems. Bringing in another old receiver to limit his chances only puts him right back where he was in Kansas City.

Receivers in their 30s who were used to being paid a lot to be an X-receiver in an offense for years are not going to fit the plan.

Players in their 30s get hurt more, have lost a step and most are unwilling to be the tough, team-first guy the Bears need as they're building a foundation for the future.

Younger players, or players who have missed an opportunity and are both willing and able to try to into a program, is what they seek at this point.

Next year with unlimited cap space they can seek younger, more talented players with the combination of natural ability, hunger and versatility they need.

That said, there might be one or two players among the veterans available who could fit for one reason or another, but it seems unlikely. Here's what's left to sort through in free agency ranked in order of fit for the Bears.

1. Cole Beasley

How could a 33-year-old undersized, slower, 11-year veteran be the ideal fit for the Bears? He just did it in Buffalo. Beasley's skill is getting open underneath against zones. He has played with his share of mobile quarterbacks so he knows how to adjust routes or alter them on scramble drills. It would be fine if the Bears developed their own player like this, and when they drafted Dazz Newsome last year there was hope for him as this player. But he didn't make the roster, had to fight up through the practice squad and there is little indication he is ready to be an instant contributor. A few of the veterans the Bears signed appear more capable of filling the go-to slot guy role right now. The Bears could use a slot type as a secondary receiver who always manages to get open for Fields in case other routes have been closed off. Even at his age, Beasley did this for Buffalo and he had 82 catches each of the last two years.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

Of all the receivers still available, Beckham Jr. has the best chance of being a big contributor for someone in the future and that's part of the reason why he's on this list. He's 29 and is a versatile type who can go downfield or catch the short route. His production did drop off a bit in the end with Cleveland. Then he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl but there is the pressing issue of his torn ACL. It's realistically not going to let him be available until October or November. At 29, he'd be better off skipping a season or signing very late with a team in a playoff drive in order to contribute then and give his knee every chance to heal from a February injury. The rebuilding team is about the future annd at 29 Beckham could still have enough left for one, but the question would be whether he'd ever have patience to play on another team trying to rebuild. Then there is the more pressing issue of his cost. Spotrac.com has set $13.1 million as his market value. That's a deal breaker.

3. T.Y. Hilton

He hasn't had the chronic injury issues with his knees recently that Beckham did but Hilton is not the versatile player Getsy covets. He does have familiarity with coach Matt Eberflus, but maybe that's why they haven't shown interest in him, too. At 32 and in his 11th year, he also is five years removed from his last Pro Bowl and has always played the role Mooney does for the Bears. His 15.4-yard receiver average is outstanding but his catch percentage of 58.6% doesn't make the grade. His market value is $6.1 million according to Spotrac.com, which is manageable but still too much for the smaller role he'd play in Chicago.

4. Julio Jones

At 6-3, 220, he has the size to be a fit in this type of offense but does he have the desire to be a blocker or play in an attack where he isn't the main target at age 33 and in his 12th season? In the last three years he has missed 15 games, which often happens with 30-something receivers. The best ability is availability and a veteran receiver demanding a lot of cash who isn't available isn't worth much to a rebuilding team.

5. Adam Humphries

An interesting 28-year-old receiver who could be a versatile role player and catch passes over the middle but is still young enough to help out in many ways without taking away snaps from younger players like some others such as Julio Jones. He increased his output every season from 2016-2018 when at his best with Tampa, but since then it's been one injury after another. A concussion and an ankle injury were the latest to hold down his playing time. A team convinced Humphries was past the concussion or injury issues could find a valuable contributor here but the Bears might already have this same type of player from among those lower-level free agents they signed.

6. Will Fuller

Too injured. Productive when all the stars align and he's healthy. But he hasn't played more than 11 games since his rookie year of 2016.

7. DeSean Jackson

Too old. He's 35, Ted Ginn Jr. waiting to happen.

8. Emmanuel Sanders

Too old. He's 35, Ted Ginn Jr. waiting to happen.

9. Dede Westbrook

Now 28, he had a prime chance to revive a dead career already with Minnesota last year and showed nothing. A knee injury took a toll in 2020. He hasn't done anything since 2019 with Jacksonville when he had 66 catches but for only 660 yards.

