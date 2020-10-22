First Tom Brady seemed to forget what down it was, then after the Bears beat Tampa Bay 20-19 he seemed to forget to shake Nick Foles' hand.

Foles isn't broken up over what has become known now as, the snub.

"I didn't cry at all," Foles said Thursday. "I think that it wasn't the first time it happened and I sort of laughed it off and just sort of moved on with my life and I'm sure he's just doing the same thing."

Brady said at his weekly press conference Thursday it slipped his mind at the time and there was no snub involved.

"I didn't even think about that," Brady said. "I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don't know one reason or another why I wouldn't do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven't."

Brady did shake the hand of Aaron Rodgers after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay Sunday.

Foles beat Brady in Super Bowl LII while Brady was with New England and Foles was with the Eagles. There was no handshake then, although they later shook hands after a preseason game.

"Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron over the years," Brady said. "I don't know, I don't think it's anything in particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he's a hell of a player. They're off to a great start."

Herbert is a rookie but Rodgers had spoken with him before by phone during Herbert's senior year in college.

Foles said he has nothing but respect for Brady.

"You know it's happened a few times and I'm sure that some day Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it," Foles said. "You know, there's obviously history there from a big game we both played in once. Then the other day on Thursday night.

"But it is what it is. I think he's a tremendous player. I just, some day we'll have a good conversation."

Another hint there might be something more to this rivalry occurred when Brady was golfing with Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson this past offseason during The Match II: Champions for Charity.

Manning was trying to get under Brady's skin on the practice tee and recalled his own brother had also been a quarterback who beat Brady in a Super Bowl before making the comment: "It's hard to get to him. If you bring Eli you could do that, if you bring Nick Foles maybe."

Brady quickly shot back at the time: "That's a cheap shot."

"I know thinking back to the golf match, I think Peyton was getting under his skin and when he brought my name up it got to him," Foles said. "So I don't know why that is.

"We never had that conversation but I think he's a great player and obviously one of the greatest of all time."

"One of" the greatest of all time.

