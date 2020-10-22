SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

What Nick Foles Said About Tom Brady's Handshake Snub

Gene Chamberlain

First Tom Brady seemed to forget what down it was, then after the Bears beat Tampa Bay 20-19 he seemed to forget to shake Nick Foles' hand.

Foles isn't broken up over what has become known now as, the snub. 

"I didn't cry at all," Foles said Thursday. "I think that it wasn't the first time it happened and I sort of laughed it off and just sort of moved on with my life and I'm sure he's just doing the same thing."

Brady said at his weekly press conference Thursday it slipped his mind at the time and there was no snub involved.  

"I didn't even think about that," Brady said. "I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don't know one reason or another why I wouldn't do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven't."

Brady did shake the hand of Aaron Rodgers after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay Sunday.

Foles beat Brady in Super Bowl LII while Brady was with New England and Foles was with the Eagles. There was no handshake then, although they later shook hands after a preseason game.

"Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron over the years," Brady said. "I don't know, I don't think it's anything in particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he's a hell of a player. They're off to a great start."

Herbert is a rookie but Rodgers had spoken with him before by phone during Herbert's senior year in college.

Foles said he has nothing but respect for Brady.

"You know it's happened a few times and I'm sure that some day Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it," Foles said. "You know, there's obviously history there from a big game we both played in once. Then the other day on Thursday night.

"But it is what it is. I think he's a tremendous player. I just, some day we'll have a good conversation."

Another hint there might be something more to this rivalry occurred when Brady was golfing with Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson this past offseason during The Match II: Champions for Charity.

Manning was trying to get under Brady's skin on the practice tee and recalled his own brother had also been a quarterback who beat Brady in a Super Bowl before making the comment: "It's hard to get to him. If you bring Eli you could do that, if you bring Nick Foles maybe."

Brady quickly shot back at the time: "That's a cheap shot."

"I know thinking back to the golf match, I think Peyton was getting under his skin and when he brought my name up it got to him," Foles said. "So I don't know why that is.

"We never had that conversation but I think he's a great player and obviously one of the greatest of all time."

"One of" the greatest of all time.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Decision to Cut Quinton Spain Gives Bears an Option

With the Chicago Bears relying on totally inexperienced left guards to replace James Daniels, the Buffalo Bills might have supplied a potential experienced answer by cutting former starter and former Titans starter Quinton Spain.

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Factor Is One Gamblers May Need to Consider

Predicting how COVID-19 positive tests can affect an NFL team in a given week is entirely impossible, unless you're talking about the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

Gene Chamberlain

No Better Time for Anthony Miller to Step Up Than Now

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has had two game-winning touchdown catches but other times he's vanished this year within the offense and whatever the reason they need the consistency he started showing at the end of last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Be Honest with Themselves and Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/21/21527138/bears-trying-to-control-message-as-much-as-line-of-scrimmage-matt-nagy-nick-foles-panthers-rams

Gene Chamberlain

patcorgs12

Bears and Rams: TV, Radio, Streaming and History

TV, radio, streaming information on the Chicago Bears game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as odds and notes on the 95th matchup in the series.

Gene Chamberlain

Albert Breer Discusses Bears in His Mailbag

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/21/nfl-mailbag-cowboys-mike-mccarthy-jets-trevor-lawrence

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Takes the Jalen Ramsey Challenge

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson came out on the short end of last year's battle with his old Jacksonville teammate and gets another go-around on Monday night at L.A.

Gene Chamberlain

Hidden Gem in Bears Defensive Effort Must Be Duplicated

They Chicago Bears did something on defense Sunday they've needed to do all year long and to a large extent and it has to continue to improve as they move forward into a more challenging portion of their schedule.

Gene Chamberlain

jpwatkins1979

Cairo Santos Had to Be Discovered as a Kicker

As a 15-year-old Brazilian exchange student, Bears kicker Cairo Santos learned football thanks to the video game Madden.

Gene Chamberlain

Cairo Santos Named Special Teams Player of the Week

A 55-yard field goal and 3-for-3 effort has earned Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Gene Chamberlain