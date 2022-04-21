Bears fans may be dreaming if they think their team will get involved in a perceived trading market for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Betonline.ag posted odds for 16 teams who could be candidates to land Samuel in a deal and the Bears are not even on the list.

The longest odds are against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 25-1. The favorites to make a deal are the Indianapolis Colts at 9-2. The New York Jets are at 5-1 and Kansas City at 11-2.

The Chiefs are sitting with two first-round draft picks back-to-back but at the end of Round 1.

It's teams with first-round draft picks that have a chance to trade for Samuel and a team like the Chiefs would have a shot. Multiple first-rounders would be better.

The Bears have no first-round picks until 2023 and picks the next season are not as valuable as those in this draft. For instance, the Bears had to give up a fourth-round pick for the 2021 draft in order to take a 2020 fifth-round pick and select Trevis Gipson.

The Packers have two better picks in Round 1 to trade, and are 6-1 to land Samuel. Detroit also rates a decent shot at 12-1.

San Francisco trading Samuel to Green Bay even for two first-round picks seems unlikely as they're in the same conference and have become playoff rivals.

There has been no indication from San Francisco that there will even be a trade.

Samuel pulled all of his mentions of the 49ers from his social media and is at odds with them, reportedly because of the lack of progress on a contract extension. That's basically what Allen Robinson did in 2020 and he still wound up playing with the franchise tag in 2021.

The 49ers could do the same with Samuel in 2023 if they didn't reach agreement on a contract extension by March of 2023.

Odds on Trade for Deebo Samuel

Betonline.ag

Colts 9/2

Jets 5/1

Chiefs 11/2

Saints 11/2

Packers 6/1

Eagles 8/1

Ravens 10/1

Falcons 12/1

Lions 12/1

Steelers 12/1

Browns 16/1

Patriots 16/1

Broncos 20/1

Cardinals 20/1

Texans 20/1

Bucs 25/1