BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

What's Not to Love About Chicago Bears in 2020?

Gene Chamberlain

There's plenty to love about the Chicago Bears on Valentine's Day.

Come and ask the same thing on Veterans Day and the tune may change.

Here are 10 good reasons everything should be hearts, cupids, candy and rose bouquets for the Monsters of the Midway on Feb. 14.

1. Khalil Mack hasn't been traded back to the Raiders and the Bears aren't "quietly shopping" the player they gave up two first-rounders to get.

Of all the contrived rumors started on social media, this one is the dumbest. This was so silly it didn't even reach the level of a bad April Fool's Day joke.

2. Akiem Hicks will have a strong and functioning elbow by minicamp. It's a different defense with the guy Mack calls "Mufasa" dominating the line of scrimmage.

3. Roquan Smith. If the Bears have only one inside linebacker out of the top four on their roster under contract, at least it's Smith and he'll be healthy for the start of camp. By the time he got hurt, Smith seemed to have the league figured out and was capable of disruption and being someone who could call the defensive signals if needed.

4. They still have a full year to get a contract extension to Allen Robinson. Playing offense in the NFL requires a player who can be depended on to catch anything thrown in his general direction, and Robinson does it.

5. Matt Nagy acted quickly and decisively once he identified where he thought his coaching staff failed, and brought in coaches he thinks can provide the necessary support and teaching ability. By moving so fast, the Bears got available assistants who were at the top of the demand list and not castoffs who weren't wanted. What's interesting is Nagy said at a couple different points during the late part of the season that he had a good idea why the offense wasn't functioning right and would fix it for next year, and that getting through the losing streak earlier taught him who was with him and who wasn't part of the answer. Apparently he had decided long before season's end which coaches weren't a fit.

6. David Montgomery showed he can run hard and gain yards without help from his offensive line as a rookie, so imagine what he can do if they get the blocking fixed this season.

7. There's only one kicker at Halas Hall.

8. Two of the last three world champions, the Chiefs and Eagles, ran offenses based on the same one the Bears use.

9. There should be a chip on the Bears' shoulders now after last year and all the disrespect they've received nationally. They play better that way instead of when people are throwing rose petals their way. They won't be betting favorites next season, for sure. This is good? They were 2-8 last year as a betting favorites.

10. You can't love your quarterback, but you can really love the thought of having everyone else's.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

X-Factor Could Force Improvement from Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky improved from Year 1 to Year 2. Maybe he needs this one thing to provide proof without doubt he is the man for the starting Bears quarterback position.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Need for Backup Runner May Be Solved in Free Agency

There are plenty of opportunities out there to find the next Raheem Mostert or Damien Williams to split time with David Montgomery, but Bears really need to look hard

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

Bengals Plan to Work a Deal for Dalton in Due Time

An NFL Network report says the Bengals have signaled to Andy Dalton they will try to swing a deal to get him a new team when the time is right. Are the Bears interested?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Reasons Why Khalil Mack's Sack Total Explodes in 2020

Logic dictates Khalil Mack's sack total will bounce back to high levels in 2020 when Akiem Hicks returns and several other factors are weighing on his side.

Gene Chamberlain

by

R06

Could Bears Talk Deal with Raiders Again?

With all the talk Jon Gruden is dissatisfied with Derek Carr and would like to consider Tom Brady or a draft pick, the possibility exists someone could trade for Las Vegas' veteran quarterback. Would the Bears want to be in the mix?

Gene Chamberlain

Some players Arthur Arkush absolutely loves as the countdown toward Mitchageddon continues

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Wouldn't be Interested in A.J. Bouye

Cutting Prince Amukamara for cost savings and then signing A.J. Bouye would be very unlikely because of the cost involved with signing a new player. Instead, they'd be more likely to look to the draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Consider Bringing Aboard a Fullback?

Matt Nagy's offense operates out of the shotgun and only occasionally would have need to line up an extra blocker in the backfield, but a fullback could make their running game function better in specific situations

Gene Chamberlain

by

JayMc

If Anyone Could Help Jameis Winston It's Matt Nagy

Jameis Winston is one quarterback who could benefit from playing in a different style offense after being a turnover machine for five years, and cutting down on turnovers is something Matt Nagy has been able to do with Mitchell Trubisky and other quarterbacks

Gene Chamberlain

by

Packerwinstacker

Pro Football Focus Makes Interesting QB Pick for Bears

After constantly criticizing Mitchell Trubisky for inconsistency, analytics site PFF makes a rather strange pick in its two-round mock draft for the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain