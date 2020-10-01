Indianapolis Colts (2-1) at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: Sunday, noon central time

TV: CBS (Greg Gumble, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

ESPN network: (SXM 80): Sean Kelley, Ben Hartsock

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

The Line: Colts by 2 1/2 (over/under 44 1/2)

The Series: 44th meeting. Colts lead series 24-19. The Colts won the last game, in Indianapolis in 2016, 29-23. The Bears had won the previous two and six of the previous nine. The most famous recent matchup between the teams was Super Bowl XLI won by the Colts 29-17 in Miami.

At Soldier Field: The Bears have won four of their last five games at Soldier Field, with the only loss in that stretch coming to the world champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts have lost their last six road games including the opener this year, 27-20 at Jacksonville.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 23-12 in his third season. Colts coach Frank Reich is 19-16 in his third season.

Last Week: The Bears rallied from 16 down in the fourth quarter behind quarterback Nick Foles after Mitchell Trubisky had been benched, and won 30-26 over Atlanta. Indianapolis decimated the New York Jets 36-7 in Indianapolis, handing coach Adam Gase his third straight blowout loss. The 260 yards the Colts allowed were the most their defense has given up in three games.

Matching Up: The Bears are 17th on offense, 23rd passing and 11th rushing. The Bears are 15th on defense, 17th against the run and the pass. The Colts are 13th on offense, 10th at passing and 15th at rushing. The Colts are first on defense, No. 1 against the pass, No. 4 against the run.

Of Note: Last week's comeback from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter made the Bears the only team in NFL history to trail by 16 or more in the fourth quarter and still win twice in one season. ... Nick Foles' teams are 6-2 in his first start during each season. The only losses were his rookie year, and in Jacksonville last year when he didn't last past the 11th play due to a broken collarbone. ... Like the Bears, the Colts' three opponents to date have a combined record of 1-8. ... Colts CB Xavier Rhodes is the only NFL player currently to have more than one interception, and has two. ... Bears DE Akiem Hicks is second in the NFL in sacks with 3 1/2.

