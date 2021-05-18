Where It's Like Starting Over for Bears Special Teams

The Bears lost both punt gunners with Cordarrelle Patterson gone in free agency and Sherrick McManis not part of the team's plans, and they also need to sharpen coverage teams in other areas while finding a kick returner.

Dealing with the loss of most special teams players isn't quite on a level of dealing with losing an offensive or defensive standout.

There are always candidates from all points on the roster to fill special teams spots but Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor must do more than just replace the kick returns of lost free agent Cordarelle Patterson.

During rookie camp over the weekend, long-time coverage man Sherrick McManis announced he wouldn't be returning to the team. They hadn't tried to bring him back.

McManis' return would have been unexpected considering he is 33, has been in the league 11 years, took almost a $500,000 pay cut last year when he returned on a one-year deal and is not a starter or vital backup.

It's still a huge loss. McManis tied for the team lead or led the team in special teams tackles seven of the last eight seasons. He was the longest tenured Bears player, dating back to 2012 and Lovie Smith's final season — now punter Pat O'Donnell (2014) has the longest tenure.

The problem with losing Patterson and McManis at the same time is the Bears lose both of their best gunners on punt coverage.

Special teams work at training camp promises to be more aggressive now, with players hoping for a roster spot attempting to impress Tabor.

"Those spots are wide open," Tabor said. "We're just gonna have a lot of guys compete. They need to understand the people that we're replacing there and the standard that is set.

"Just because you're replacing those people, the standard doesn't change. We've got a lot of work to work in that area, and this is the time to develop that."

Regardless of replacing the two, they've got a lot of work to do. The Bears were 28th in the league at stopping punt returns last year and as McManis has gotten into his 30s they have become less effective. They were 16th in 2019 and were No. 10 in coach Matt Nagy's first season, in 2018.

Two players immediately mentioned by Tabor as possibilities are safety Deon Bush and cornerback Xavier Crawford. Bush had filled in there in the past.

"We used Bush on the outside at the gunner spot," Tabor said. "A kid that was up and played real well for us towards the end was the Crawford kid, and he did a nice job, a kid that was on our practice squad the whole time, and then got elevated and played real well, had some gunner reps and played well on the outside on punt return and even on kickoff and really showed up, so that's very encouraging.

Xavier Crawford came off the practice squad at season's end to display pass and punt coverage ability USA Today

"And then we've got to continue to develop guys there in those spots."

The obvious candidates are always defensive backs for this, although not always. Former Bears receiver Josh Bellamy did it effectively for a short time before Patterson.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson has developed into a primary special teams player, a bit like McManis. Thomas Graham Jr., Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley are possibilities for roles, and so is last year's veteran practice squad addition, Marqui Christian. With the Rams, Christian played a huge role on special teams.

The Bears brought in a few other players who can help in coverage but not as gunners. Linebackers Christian Jones and Jeremiah Attaochu were key special teams players with their previous clubs. Jones did this while with the Bears on his rookie contract. With Barkevious Mingo gone in free agency, the Bears could use the special teams help from Attaochu.

"He's a big, physical guy that plays downhill," Tabor said of Attaochu. "He's a little more of a space-eater as opposed to Mingo, who was a little more gazelle-like."

Tabor wasn't with the Bears during Jones' first stint in Chicago, "...but obviously we played against him when we went against Detroit so I have a lot of respect for him and I've heard nothing but great things about him.

"I can say this, when we would play Detroit and he was on the punt team and he was covering down that's a big man that can run. I'm excited about getting him. Looking forward to it."

It's possible the Bears may need two different return men, as well.

Punt returner Tarik Cohen is coming off an ACL tear and is now coping with the death of his twin brother, but he still would be the top choice.

However rookie Dazz Newsome was a high-level college punt returner and rookie running back Khalil Herbert a kick returner.

"Herbert was a solid returner," Tabor said. "The Newsome kid can do it also, if you're talking about young kids. We've got some guys on our roster, also, that we've been working.

"At the end of the day, practice will always be one thing, but when you get in those preseason games a kick return essentially sometimes looks like a car accident and there's just a small crease. Who’s willing to go through that small crease and speed through there? Those are the things that we have to find out. Obviously ball security and all those things, but guys who can break tackles and play fearlessly, those are things we’ll be looking for."

With special teams change coming in coverage and returns, Tabor has to bring players up to speed quickly.

"I think what you have to establish is that the Chicago Bears are supposed to play good special teams, hands down," Tabor said. "That's what we are supposed to do, that's what we are in charge of doing and we need to keep instilling that belief in them. But when you have to replace guys like that, they set standard, and just because they are not here we need to live up to that standard. We need to get that done. We have a lot of work to do there."

