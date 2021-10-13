Injuries are always frowned upon as an excuse in the NFL.

A team is supposed to have depth and the Green Bay Packers have had it this year. Despite enough injuries to knock any team down a peg or two, the Packers (4-1) have won four straight as they come to Soldier Field Sunday to face the Bears (3-2).

It's not individual talent because in many cases it would be difficult to replace the front-line players they lost. It's how well the coaching staff blends the backups in by making their jobs easier that makes the mix viable.

The Packers have been masterful at this.

Still, their injury problems have been at some of the spots where the Bears are strongest. This offers the best chance the Bears have to win individually and pull off an upset of a team they've had no success against since Matt LaFleur took over as Packers coach.

There are at least a couple chances for the Bears to make enough plays to ruin Aaron Rodgers' day.

Here are the individual matchups where the Bears figure to have the best chances of success.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Packers LT Yosh Nijman

Quinn got on a tear to start the season and some reporters at Halas Hall have asked if he is actually to the point where he's drawing double teams away from Khalil Mack. If so, it's being done by a losing team because Mack showed last week that even two injuries couldn't stop him once he gets going. Quinn has displayed a real knack for heady play now within this defense, and of not giving up. Matt Nagy pointed to a big tackle from behind to set up a second-and-short, and it turned into a series-stopping play. A year ago Quinn wasn't capable of huge effort plays as he battled injury but now Nagy said he is at ".. maybe one of the highest levels he's played at in his career. ..." Quinn has a better understanding of his role now working with outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey and in Sean Desai's defensive scheme. Nijman is a backup player who is playing the position because the Packers still are without David Bakhtiari after his ACL tear in the playoffs last season, and also now because Elgton Jenkins has been out three games with an ankle injury. It's unknown whether Jenkins will be recovered enough to return at full strength. Nijman has actually performed respectably as a pass blocker. All Packers offensive linemen always seem to do this, starters or backups—or is it simply Aaron Rodgers getting the ball away and making them all look good? The Packers run the quick passing game as well as any team and it's why they seem able to disrupt a strong pass-rushing team like the Bears so often. If they're put in long passing situations then Nijman could have trouble with Quinn. Nijman has a respectable 66.5 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus but overall is at a mediocre 57.1. Nijman, a Virginia Tech product, is 6-foot-7, 314 pounds and has played 199 snaps. He has allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Packers CB Eric Stokes

With Jaire Alexander injured, the blazing fast rookie cornerback from Georgia might be the best chance Green Bay has of keeping Robinson under wraps. Either that, or the Bears might do it themselves because they seem unable to work out the Justin Fields-to-Robinson connection so far. A cornerback with speed like Stokes should have no problem keeping up with Robinson. Almost no cornerback in the league has a problem with Robinson's speed. It's his precision as a route runner and ability to use leverage and physically maneuver in crowds that give Robinson his greatest strengths. It's physically where Robinson would have an edge. Stokes has missed on 14.3% of his tackle attempts according to NFL official stat partner Sportradar, but has been excellent in coverage with his 4.27-second speed in the 40. He is no easy touch like Kevin King has been for Robinson, who averages 5.3 receptions and 75 yards against Green Bay. Give Stokes a little time and he could be at Alexander's level. His physical skills are there. But Robinson's experience and route running are how he gets open and not physical skills. The physical edge he does have, in size and strength, he uses artfully.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks vs. Packers RG Royce Newman

It's uncertain whether Hicks will be available due to the groin injury that kept him out of last week's game but by game time he would have had two full weeks of recovery time. And he was recovered enough by week's end to get on the practice field on Friday before the Raiders game, just not enough to play. So the chances look decent for his return. Hicks had started out playing as effective as ever and his inside push in this matchup is huge because Aaron Rodgers should have a difficult time escaping the pocket to throw on either side with Mack and Quinn defending there. It's the push in the middle that the Bears need in order to force Rodgers into throwing early. Newman is a rookie fourth-round pick from Mississippi State and is giving up 20 pounds to Hicks. He has allowed two sacks. His 49.4 PFF grade is the worst on the Packers offensive line, but again, like with all Packers linemen, his pass blocking has been better than his run blocking. The Bears thought they finally had Hicks paired up inside again with nose tackle Eddie Goldman for the first time since 2019 as Goldman returned from a knee injury against Detroit, and then Hicks suffered the groin injury on the first play. If it isn't Hicks, it would be Bilal Nichols sliding over to the left side of the defensive line and he is coming off what was his best overall performance of the season against the Raiders.

