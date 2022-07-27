Justin Fields knows the ways and the whys of being better in Year 2.

His center, Lucas Patrick, pinned down one really specific way Fields has shot up the charts during offseason work and it's something greats need. Patrick would know, because he just finished playing with a quarterback who had mastered this.

"I think physically what he can do, that's been extremely impressive and something I was excited when I was coming in," Patrick said about Fields' spring progress. "But I think one thing that I think coach Flus has talked about quite a bit, but being situational masters. And I think (number) one has done a really good job with that."

It's knowing the moment and owning the moment. Former coach Matt Nagy talked about it quite a bit last year when anyone bothered listening.

"We had quite a few just little two-minute scenarios or other end-of-game scenarios (in OTAs) and to watch him take the lead in that, because we all know, what, 90 percent of games come down to that last drive. And just to watch him take command and understand that each two-minute drive has its own intricacies and details and kind of learn from each, and also take command of the guys when a few mistakes might happen from a young guy or something," Patrick said.

Fields wasn't simply doing it well, he was driving teammates to do this well.

"And for him to harp on us in a way that, hey, this is gonna win us games and that's important," Patrick said. "That's what makes a good leader and a good leader and quarterback."

It's the time of a game when leadership is critical, and Fields feels that command now. It wasn't so easy last year.

"I think last year, of course, me being a rookie, I was kind of thrown into there," Fields said.

It's tough to take the controls in such situations.

"I think it's definitely easier, especially playing—actually getting in the game, especially at this point in time," Fields added. "They've (teammates) seen me play before, where I hadn't played a game this time last year.

"Of course, it's a lot easier for guys to follow me and kinda see what I do (now) and the approach I take at practice and meetings and stuff like that."

The Bears saw this in the loss to Pittsburgh, when he led them from behind late to lead but the defense let it slip away. Then injuries and COVID-19 combined to take away some of his momentum and starts.

Fields insisted he'll lead not only in those final frantic moments of games, but at practice.

"I'm going to work, like Lucas (Patrick) said, until we get that Super Bowl trophy," Fields said.

As crazy as it sounds now, when was the last time a Bears quarterback talked about the Super Bowl? Maybe it was Rex Grossman because he went there.

"As long as I'm here, I think (what) everybody in this building knows is that I'm going to work," Fields said. "I'm going to do whatever I can to help us win games and to help us get better each and every day."

Fields knows failures are coming but calls it all a part of progressing.

"I don't love failing, but you just have to be able to know how to bounce back, know how to get back in that mindset and get back rolling," he said. "Drop it or whatever, learn from your mistakes, this and that, and just keep on going each and every day."

