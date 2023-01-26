A bold effort in mock drafting probably lacked a touch of realism.

The Bears definitely are in the market for linebacker help of a particular kind and CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso in this week's mock had them trading back with the Raiders in Round 1 to then select at No. 7 and collecting a windfall of picks. Instead of the defensive line help the Bears really need, Trapasso had the Bears draft Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

It's an unlikely move, even if they also do need at least one starting linebacker who can make a difference, if not two.

There were reality based clues left this season regarding whether the Bears would think about drafting an off-ball linebacker No. 7.

Some of this happened when they dealt Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Matt Eberflus revealed a little more than the "common ground" they couldn't come to when they were talking contract with Smith. It happened when he was asked why Smith was less valuable to them than Shaq Leonard was in Indianapolis.

"Yeah, I mean, yeah, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, but I would say that when you look at that, I would just say that we always base things on numbers and production and to us, we covet ball production at that position," Eberflus said. "So that right there is a very important thing that (our) Will linebacker needs to do."

Smith still hasn't forced a fumble in his career, although he did pick off three passes this year, two in Baltimore. From his standpoint, he could care less because he got the money he wanted and was with a playoff team.

However, what Eberflus said is important for what the Bears want in their weakside linebacker.

Is Simpson that kind of guy they would trade back for instead of taking one of the best linemen? He had only one forced fumble until his final season at Clemson, then forced two.

The Colts' Leonard is a phenom at the position. He has 12 interceptions and 31 pass breakups in four full seasons and played just three games in in 2022 because of surgery.

He has forced 17 fumbles and recovered seven.

One stat often cited for linebackers is tackles for loss and that's important but in this scheme the idea is for the defensive linemen to get the tackles for loss by getting upfield into gaps. The linebackers play off of the linemen and all have gap responsibilities.

It's why you saw the 2020 Colts, once they had a true three technique in DeForest Buckner, begin to play the scheme the way Matt Eberflus wants. Their defensive linemen made 3 1/2 times as many tackles for loss as the linebackers and prior to that season it had been close to a 50-50 split.

Whether it's making an interception or getting the ball out or recovering it, the objective is getting the ball and not just making tackles behind the line. This is a prime objective for the Bears weakside linebacker.

Simpson has never made a collegiate interception. He never has recovered a fumble.

It's said he has close to 4.3-second speed, which might give him a shot at takeaways but so far it hasn't.

Would they draft him at No. 7?

Eberflus in November said he doubted his former GM, Chris Ballard, would have ever selected an off-ball linebacker eighth in the draft. Weakside linebacker is vital in this scheme but not vital enough for an early first-round pick. Leonard was a second-round selection at No. 36.

Ballard isn't in charge in Chicago but one thing very apparent so far is Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles seem connected in their thought patterns for a good many things. They decided the off-ball linebacker who failed to take the ball away often did not warrant special cash.

So it's logical they'd scrutinize the draft picks the same way.

Here are the top linebackers available:

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Clemson's standout with great speed and tackling ability, he made 165 tackles, 23 for loss with 13 sacks and five pass deflections with three forced fumbles. In college his pass rush ability seem to be featured more but scouts see a linebacker with budding big-play ability and he's probably going to be the first linebacker drafted.

Henry To'oto'o, Alabama

Alabama's 6-2, 227-pound linebacker capable of playing either inside or weakside. Has displayed blitz ability with 6 1/2 sacks in two seasons and had 15 1/2 tackles for loss to go with 205 tackles. He forced one fumble. Expected to run in the low 4.5s for the 40. His ability to drop in coverage drew positive reviews from scouts who see him as a potential cover-2 linebacker, the type the Bears are pursuing. Also commended in reports is his ability to go up after the ball. He may need to bulk up yet.

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Penei Sewell's "little" brother who is 6-3, 250 but plays inside linebacker for the Ducks at that size. His strength and size are seen as big assets in the run game and his height in pass coverage. However, his pass range and lateral movement have been questioned by some. He makes up for it with a high motor. He made 7 1/2 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in three seasons.

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

At 6-4, 217, he has played both defensive back and linebacker, and at the next level could project as a middle in the cover-2 if he can add some weight and strength. Made nine sacks, 136 tackles and 30 1/2 for loss. He has shown a nose for the ball with three interceptions, 17 pass breakups and three forced fumbles and three recoveries. He has been a successful blitzer with nine sacks.

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

Jacobs' coverage and footwork are commended greatly in several scouting reports and this is a real strength considering he is 6-4, 236. Some of his tackling technique and his overall experience are in question. He made 63 tackles, two for loss with an interception and three pass breakups in 19 games over three seasons. Jacobs missed most of his last season after surgery to a soft tissue injury.

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Former teammate of Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn, he has ideal size for either the weak side or the middle in the Bear scheme at 6-2, 227 but has been used extensively in college in the pass rush. He has 134 tackles, 36 for loss and 21 sacks to go with four forced fumbles. Although he has blitzed quite often, he also shows a real understanding of coverage in zones and has been commended by scouts for the angles he takes in pursuit of the ball carrier. Actual tackling technique could improve, though.

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Another undersized off-ball linebacker who is versatile and has 9 1/2 sacks to go with 27 tackles for loss but also 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. Playing in the American Conference will cause some apprehansion because of the competition level. At 6-1, 229, he is said by NFL Draft Bible to need to build up his leg strength and needs to do better shedding blocks. One real strength to his game that will help immensely in the NFL is he was a real force on special teams of all types. One scouting report descibed his special teams play using Sean Desai's favorite word—"palpable."

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Excellent size for an off-ball linebacker at 6-1, 233, but scouts want to see his clocking in the 40 because their are some questions about his speed. NFL Draft Bible says he has every quality a linebacker needs with ability to blitz, cover and play the run and they view him as an early Day 3 pick. He made 209 tackles, 42 for loss and 23 1/2 sacks in five years of play, with three interceptions and eight forced fumbles. His play-making ability really picked up as a senior, when he had two interceptions, four forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass breakups to go with 9 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss.

Jack Campbell, Iowa

All-American linebacker who led the nation in tackles last year with 143. He was a tight end as a freshman and then went to linebacker full time. Classic strong or middle linebacker size at 6-4, 243, he made five interceptions, three forced fumbles and used his height well in coverage for 10 pass breakups. He also had 299 tackles, including 12 1/2 for loss, and three sacks. The real question here is his speed and it's said he needs to be a downhill type but is called a "terrific tackler," by NFL Draft Bible.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

At 6-3, 244, he is a player who was used as an edge rusher when he was at Alabama, then he switched to middle linebacker after transfering and his productivity soared. It almost made you wonder what Nick Saban was doing with him on the outside, he was so much better. A solid tackler with good instinct and ability to move sideline to sideline. He made 103 of his 136 career tackles in the middle for the Razorbacks, including 14 for loss, and had 9 1/2 sacks of the 10 1/2 he had for his career as a blitzer for Arkansas. He forced three fumbles, deflected five passes and had an interception in his final year.

Scouting reports compiled from NFL Draft Bible, NFL Draft Network, Walterfootball.com and NFL Draft Buzz.

