BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Has Window of Opportunity Now Shut on Bears Defense?

Gene Chamberlain

There is a shelf life to everything, an expiration date.

The gnashing of teeth over how the Chicago Bears could be wasting a dominant defense with Mitchell Trubisky quarterbacking a poor offense can now end

That's because it appears the window of opportunity for their defense has already passed.

When the Bears decided to cut cornerback Prince Amukamara for salary cap purposes Friday, it just ensured they would be down another defender from their 2018 defense.

The defense they put on the field in 2020 will be without 60% of the starting five-man secondary in their 2018 defense, including the nickel cornerback position. The only remaining starters are Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson. Gone are Amukamara, Bryce Callahan and Adrian Amos. 

Not only are the players different, but they're another season in the secondary removed from the wizardry of defensive backs coach Ed Donatell. He left with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for Denver after the 2018 season and took along decades of experience.

With the 2018 season nearing an end, Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked by reporters about Donatell's contribution.

"So, Ed Donatell does an amazing job on the back end there with communicating to those guys, and is very honest with those guys, and he puts an accountability to them so when they're out there practicing, he wants them practicing hard," Nagy said. "He's been doing this for a long time, now, been a defensive coordinator and those guys know that. So they just understand what he's looking for.

"If there's a technique that they're not doing the right way, he might say to them, 'Hey try this out, try that out,' and there's instant credibility with him. His communication is great with those guys so they're in a good spot, collectively that whole DB room."

This isn't a rip at current defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, but that kind of coaching experience factor is simply tough to counter.

The key to the Bears secondary was communication between players, between players and coach. It was diminished last year already with changes, and Amukamara admitted as much fairly early last season when he said it had to get better.

They never worried about this in 2018 as they'd all been together the previous season,  even if it was under a different head coach.  

It's going to be even more difficult to duplicate this in 2020 with a different starting cornerback and with a third safety in three years, because Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is unlikely to be brought back unless he's taking bargain basement salary again.

If Danny Trevathan leaves in free agency, the precious front seven will lose a key member for the first time.

The defensive backs always insist it all starts up front, and it was true last year. 

They went from 50 to 32 sacks with Akiem Hicks out injured and the pass rush diminished. The lack of heat on quarterbacks contributed to a passer rating-against decline from 72.9 to 85.2, a drop from No. 1 in the standings to No. 8. Both cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Amukamara saw their passer ratings against balloon into the 100s as a result.

They went from 27 interceptions to 10.

Hicks turns 31 during this coming season.

Today is Khalil Mack's birthday. He is now 29.

Time moves on, faces change, the defense has lost the edge from 2018.

The window of opportunity closes and the Bears must find new ways to win.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBA Proposal Would Force Bears' Hand on Trubisky

The proposed collective bargaining agreement would guarantee fifth-year options like the one on Mitchell Trubisky's contract

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel

An ESPN report said cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel have been cut by the Bears for salary cap relief

Gene Chamberlain

Four Sleepers for Bears to Follow at NFL Combine

Not all the best picks for a team are well established or known quantities, and the Bears could do well to take a look closely at these players in the combine next week.

Gene Chamberlain

How Bigger Playoff Pool Has an Impact on Bears

The playoff pool could expand and the schedule could add a game if the NFLPA approves the new CBA, and it all could cause a different look to each team's season

Gene Chamberlain

Report from Denver Links Bears to Interest in Derek Carr

A report from a Denver reporter has said the Bears would have interest in Derek Carr if the Oakland Raiders decide to put him on the trading block.

Gene Chamberlain

How Current Bears Performed at the NFL Combine

What kind of players does Ryan Pace look for in the draft is more apparent when you look at how some of the current Chicago Bears performed in the NFL combine

Gene Chamberlain

Numerous Cornerback Options for Bears at Combine

The scouting combine will be big next week for several cornerbacks who have something to prove and also for the Bears, who are well positioned to select a defensive back with two picks in Round 2.

Gene Chamberlain

Deal of the Century: Mitchell Trubisky for Cam Newton?

If the Bears traded for Cam Newton, one way they could pull it off would be to send the Panthers Mitchell Trubisky, but they also would need to come up with additional compensation and then cut players to meet their salary cap limit

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Sign Former Kansas City Tight End

Tight end Demetrius Harris, who was cut last week by Cleveland, has signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Rating the Vet QBs Who Could Be Bears Backup

Big names like Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater or Philip Rivers wouldn't be coming to Chicago to watch Mitchell Trubisky play but others would be able to do it and here's who's qualified.

Gene Chamberlain