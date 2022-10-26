It just hasn't been center Lucas Patrick's year and now he'll be watching from the sidelines again.

After starting at center for the first time this year against the Patriots, Patrick lasted 10 plays and the Bears put him on injured reserve Wednesday due to a toe injury that caused him to leave Monday's game.

Sam Mustipher will continue starting at center after replacing Patrick.

They promoted center/guard Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take Patrick's roster spot.

Eberflus also said they are beginning a 21-day window to bring back wide receiver Byron Pringle from injured reserve. Pringle went on IR Sept. 27 with a calf injury and is eligible to play in this game against Dallas if the Bears deem him ready after this shortened week of practice following a Monday night game.

"So we're gonna see where he goes, in terms of his conditioning level," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He's been working with the strength staff and we're gonna open his window up today for that."

Patrick lasted only a couple days of training camp before suffering a thumb injury that sidelined him until the regular-season opener. Then he split time with Teven Jenkins at right guard with Teven Jenkins because he couldn't snap. The Bears moved him to left guard to start against Washington due to Cody Whitehair's knee injury and he finally was able to play center against the Patriots, the position he was meant to play when the Bears signed him as a free agent.

However, that's on hold again as he gets over a toe injury.

Eiselen has been with the Bears for three seasons, mostly on the practice squad. The South African native, who played football at Yale, has appeared on eight special teams plays over four games in those three years.

To take Eiselen's practice squad spot, the Bears have signed former Colts and Chiefs receiver Daurice Fountain. "He's a guy that I had before in Indy for a short time," Eberflus said. "So, we know him, understand what kind of guy he is. He's an excellent young man and a good team guy."

Fountain has played in eight NFL games since coming into the league in 2018 and has two receptions, both with the Colts in 2020. He is a 6-foot-2, 2100pound receiver from Northern Iowa who was a fifth-round draft pick of the Colts in 2018.

