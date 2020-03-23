At the very least, this one has to give Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro reason to shudder.

Pineiro finished the season on a bit of a roll with 11 straight field goals after a rough start.

Pineiro made a 53-yard field goal to beat Denver on the road and then lost a game with the L.A. Chargers by missing a 41-yard field goal, a game the Bears really needed as the playoff shake was shaking down.

On Monday it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski was on the market as they have decided to cut him.

The 36-year-old Gostkowski has made 87.38% of his career field goal tries. The Bears say they're happy with Pineiro but how happy can you be after he made 82.1% of his field goals on 23 of 28, but of those last 11 he made only one was longer than 36 yards. It was a 46-yarder.

The Bears' problems with kicking go all the way back to when Ryan Pace and John Fox rid the organization of Robbie Gould, who then went on to make 90.5% of his field goals (105 of 116) with the Giants and 49ers.

After struggling between kickers for a few years while Gould flourished, Pace's answer was Cody Parkey. Of course, Parkey double-doinked the field goal try after the 2018 season from 42 yards against the Eagles and the Bears lost their only playoff game since going to the NFC championship game after the 2010 season.

Would the Bears consider moving on from Pineiro for a 36-year-old kicker?

If it was an ordinary kicker, it would be doubtful. However, Gostkowski has been able to handle the extreme weather in Foxboro, Mass. during December and January. His field-goal percentage is fifth all time

Still, Gostkowski hasn't excelled of late. He missed four extra points and a field goal before being put on injured reserve with a hip injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

Even as Gostkowksi struggled last year, he's been strong compared to the rest of the league. He made 87.5% and for his career has made 25 of 35 from 50 yards or longer.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has often pointed out how rookie kickers often struggle and it's very possible the 82.1% Pineiro made could eventually represent his low point and he'll rise from there.

Gostkowski's own career is an example, as was Gould's. Gostkowski made his career low as a rookie, 76.9%, although later he matched that mark when he had a 2010 season curtailed by injuries. Gould made 77.8% as a rookie and was better every year until he made just 75% in an injury-plagued 2014 season.

The Bears conducted an eight-man kicker tryout last spring at organized team activities and then traded a seventh-round pick to the Raiders for Pineiro.

Pineiro then outbattled kickers Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt, who survived the original tryouts.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven