Coach Matt Eberflus unfraid to throw young players onto the field and he proved it while with the Colts.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will be an unknown quantity to the rest of the league in terms of strategy in games.

In terms of personnel usage, however, one thing certain about Eberflus is he won't be afraid to play rookies or other younger players.

"We're not afraid to put young guys in there and let them go and let them play," Eberflus said.

That needs to be the case when they have 26 rookies currently on the roster and another eight first-year players, or players who had six or fewer games in their rookie season.

The Bears at Wednesday's practice had rookie Zachary Thomas playing left guard in place of Cody Whitehair, who had an excused absence but not for a reason the Bears wanted to reveal. They had rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle. Wide receiver Velus Jones continues getting snaps with the first team as well as the second and third teams as coaches mix up receiver groupings.

On defense they've been looking extensively at second-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. playing slot cornerback with the first team and with rookie Jaquan Brisker with starters at safety.

Eberflus truly did prove in Indianapolis that he has no fear of using inexperienced players, but teams in rebuilding mode often will do this anyway and the Bears definitely are rebuilding.

Heading up the Colts defense in Year 1, Eberflus started rookie linebacker Darius Leonard, first-year linebacker Anthony Walker, first-year cornerback Kenny Moore, first-year safety Malik Hooker and rookie linebacker Matthew Adams, who is now with the Bears.

In his second year he started rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke and first-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

In his third year the defense was well established but the Colts still started rookie safety Julian Blackmon and first-year safety Khari Williams.

And last year he started rookie pass rusher Kwty Paye.

"If you look back at our (cover-2 style defensive) system, from the Buccaneers to the Bears to the Cowboys to the Colts to here, you will find that we have played young players fast," Eberflus said. "And they have played very well—that's what the system does.

"It's a system where we rely on techniques and fundamentals and the coach-player relationship and that's important to us. And it's a partnership. And we've been able to do that."

Eberflus said shortly after his opening press conference that players seem to adapt quickly to his defensive system. It's possible simplicity has something to do with it.

"It's exciting to watch a young guy do that," Eberflus said. "We're not afraid to do that. We're not afraid to put young guys in there and let em go, let 'em play. So we're looking forward to our guys like a Brisker or (cornerback Kyler) Gordon or a young guys like that stepping up in there and playing."

Another reason for this.

"I got one word: standards," Eberflus said. "That’s it."

By this he means they establish early what is acceptable levels of play and isn't, and players need to adjust to their standards.

"They're just turning us loose," defensive end Trevis Gipson said. "Honestly, letting us play ball, play fast, play smart, with a tremendous amount of effort.

"So I think that's something that's going to pay off for the whole defense, the whole team overall and I think we're going to have great results."

It's safe to count on seeing many younger Bears on the field, possibly on both sides of the ball, and the veterans know it won't take much for it to happen.

"We're a younger team," veteran backup tight end Ryan Griffin said. "A lot of hungry guys. Hard-working guys.

"Our vision is a hard-working, hard-nosed, cold-weather football team. I pride myself on being part of some of those (type) teams. I'm happy to be here and try to get this thing right."

